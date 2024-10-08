QMJHL Youtube Live: with Maxime Desruisseaux (Val-D'Or Foreurs)
October 8, 2024 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)
Val-d'Or Foreurs YouTube Video
QMJHL Youtube Live | with Maxime Desruisseaux (Val-D'Or Foreurs)
Val-d'Or Foreurs
