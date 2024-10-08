QMJHL Youtube Live: with Maxime Desruisseaux (Val-D'Or Foreurs)

October 8, 2024 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Val-d'Or Foreurs YouTube Video







QMJHL Youtube Live | with Maxime Desruisseaux (Val-D'Or Foreurs)

• Discuss this story on the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League message board...





Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Stories from October 8, 2024

Eagles Acquire 2004-Born Forward Joseph Henneberry from Tigers - Cape Breton Eagles

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.