QMJHL Foundation Launches Its New Website

February 5, 2025 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) News Release







Boucherville, QC - The Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League is proud to announce the official launch of the QMJHL Foundation's new website.

Since 1986, the QMJHL Foundation has been dedicated to supporting the academic development of its student-athletes through scholarships and various coaching programs.

Fully committed to having a significant impact on communities, the QMJHL Foundation also facilitates access to hockey for young people from disadvantaged socio-economic backgrounds by providing them with appropriate sports equipment.

"The launch of the QMJHL Foundation's website represents a key step in its development, creating new avenues of support and involvement, says Foundation Director Danielle Guillet. Designed to evolve and grow over time, it reflects our mission: to enable every young person to flourish through sport and education, and it is with the support of our community that we aspire to build a strong and enduring Foundation, whose impact will continue to grow.

"We invite you to explore our site, discover our commitment and lend your support, in order to provide our leaders of tomorrow with opportunities to grow, both on and off the ice," she adds.

The site in brief :

User-friendly homepage: Clear presentation of the QMJHL Foundation's mission, vision and values.

"Donations" section: An easy-to-access link to encourage financial contributions, enabling everyone to directly support the Foundation's mission.

Upcoming events: Announcement and calendar of upcoming activities, including fundraising campaigns and events promoting the Foundation.

News: Up-to-date information on the Foundation's progress and developments, plus a direct link to the latest QMJHL news.

