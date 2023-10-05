QC Sportsnet to Expand Storm Radio

October 5, 2023 - SPHL (SPHL) - Quad City Storm News Release







MOLINE, IL. - The Storm is excited to announce expanded streaming radio broadcast coverage this season from QC Sportsnet. In addition to broadcasting every home game, QC Sportsnet will now be covering all seven of the Storm's road games in Peoria versus the cross state rival Rivermen.

Veteran central Illinois TV and radio broadcaster Marc Strauss will call the play-by-play of the games at Peoria. Strauss spent 32 years with WEEK-TV 25 in Peoria, and more recently has called play-by-play sports for WJBC Radio in Bloomington-Normal, and since 2022 has been the primary play by play voice for Prairie Central High School basketball on Fairbury News, and calls high school football for Fairbury News and Route 24 Radio in central Illinois.

Games can be listened to live on QCSportsnet.com.

Storm hockey returns in less than a month! Opening night is Saturday October 21st and is presented by Old National Bank. Single game tickets, Season Ticket Memberships, Mini-Plans and Group Tickets are all on sale now at QuadCityStorm.com.

• Discuss this story on the SPHL message board...





SPHL Stories from October 5, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.