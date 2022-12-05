PWSB Announced as 2023 Season Presenting Sponsor

Menomonee Falls, WI - The Lakeshore Chinooks are excited to announce Port Washington State Bank (Member FDIC) will once again be the presenting sponsor of the upcoming 2023 season. This marks the fifth consecutive season PWSB has served as the team's presenting sponsor for an upcoming season. The bank has been a partner of the Chinooks since the team's inaugural season.

"We are thrilled to welcome back Port Washington State Bank as our season presenting sponsor. They have been with us since year one and now we are excited to start a new decade of Chinooks baseball with them. This year, our focus will be local: local players on our roster and impacting our local community. There is not a better partner who values their local community more than PWSB so the partnership continues to be a natural fit," stated Chinooks GM, Eric Snodgrass.

Besides being the team's presenting sponsor, Port Washington State Bank will partner with Lakeshore on a number of initiatives for 2023. They will be sponsor a bobblehead giveaway with details on the bobble being announced in the coming weeks. They will be the presenting sponsor of the new and improved Gill's Minnow Kids Club, more details to come soon. The bank and Chinooks will also be hosting special community events throughout the season and off-season. PWSB also sponsors our interactive area, Gill's Cove, at Moonlight Graham Field at Kapco Park.

Stay tuned for more information in the coming weeks regarding our partnership with Port Washington State Bank and news about the 2023 season.

For more than 120 years, Port Washington State Bank has been a full-service, locally owned and operated community bank. With eight branches and assets of $950 million as of 12/31/21, it ranks in the top 20% of banks as to size in Wisconsin. Visit www.pwsb.bank for more information.

