PWHL Notebook: Olympic Winter Games Edition - February 9

The Women's Ice Hockey Tournament at the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026 continued today with more of the PWHL's 61 Olympians taking the ice for the first time in pursuit of gold. Below is a recap of day five results, notable performances, and a closer look at action ahead.

MONDAY'S PRELIMINARY ROUND RECAP

CANADA (5) VS. CZECHIA (1)

Seattle's Julia Gosling scored for the second straight game, this time with a pair of power play goals to continue Canada's undefeated start to the tournament. New York's Kristin O'Neill and Sarah Fillier, and Montréal's Laura Stacey also tallied in a four-goal first period. Ottawa captain Brianne Jenner had two assists, while seven other Canadians had single assists, including Erin Ambrose (MTL), Renata Fast (TOR), Emma Maltais (TOR), Sarah Nurse (VAN), Ella Shelton (TOR), Claire Thompson (VAN) and Daryl Watts (TOR). Ann-Renée Desbiens stopped 18 shots to pick up her first win in Italy, beaten only by her Victoire teammate Natálie Mlýnková, who scored for the third time in the tournament. Tereza Vanišová (VAN) and Kristýna Kaltounková (NY) picked up assists for Czechia in their final game of the preliminary round. Canada will face the United States on Tuesday in a game that will decide first-place in the Group A standings

UNITED STATES (5) VS. SWITZERLAND (0)

Boston rookie defender Haley Winn's goal at 6:04 of the first period held as the game-winner as the United States cruised to a third straight victory, and second straight shutout of the tournament. The Seattle trio of alternate captain Alex Carpenter (1G, 1A), captain Hilary Knight (2A) and forward Hannah Bilka (1G) also found the scoresheet, along with Minnesota's Taylor Heise (1A). Ottawa's Gwyneth Philips turned aside all 20 shots faced in the first 58:12 of action to combine for the shutout with Ava McNaughton. The United States, who improve to a perfect 3-0 atop the Group A standings, have never surrendered a goal against Switzerland in four Olympic matchups. The Swiss squad will finish their preliminary round schedule against Finland on Tuesday and can secure third place in the group with a victory.

GERMANY (2) VS. FRANCE (1) OT

Vancouver's Nina Jobst-Smith was the overtime hero, scoring 1:07 into the extra frame to give Germany a crucial two points in the Group B standings. Boston's Laura Kluge opened the scoring with a power play goal late in the first period, and Montréal's Sandra Abstreiter earned the win between the pipes with 13 saves. The win keeps Germany in quarterfinal contention heading into their final preliminary round matchup against Italy, while France ends their first Olympic appearance with a single point across four losses.

ITALY (3) VS. JAPAN (2)

Toronto's Kristin Della Rovere scored the winning goal just 37 seconds into the third period to give Italy its second victory of the tournament and a hold on second place in the Group B standings with six points and one game remaining against Germany. Japan (1-0-0-2) will take on Sweden on Tuesday to wrap up their preliminary round, needing a regulation victory to keep their quarterfinal hopes alive.

OFFICIAL SCHEDULE AND BROADCAST DETAILS

RECORDS & MILESTONES

Knight moved into fourth in all-time Olympic scoring with 31 points, one point shy of tying the U.S. record held by Jenny Potter.

Fillier became the 20th player and ninth Canadian to score 10 career Olympic goals.

Nurse became the 10th player and eighth Canadian to record 15 career Olympic assists.

Kluge tied a German Women's National Team record for most points in an Olympic tournament with five.

Jobst-Smith is the first German defender to score two goals in a single Olympic tournament.

Abstreiter became the third German goaltender to win two games in a single Olympic tournament, tied for the program record.

Della Rovere is tied with teammate Matilde Fantin for most points in a single Olympic tournament by an Italian skater with three.

O'Neill scored her first Olympic goal in her second career game, while both Bilka and Winn scored their first goals in their third career Olympic games.

Philips became the 11th U.S. goaltender to earn an Olympic victory, and while not officially credited with an individual shutout, her 20 saves are the most among any of the six previous U.S. netminders to record a shutout in their Olympic debuts.

Mlýnková has recorded a point in all four of Czechia's preliminary round games.







