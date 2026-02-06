PWHL Notebook: Olympic Winter Games Edition - February 6

The Women's Ice Hockey Tournament at the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026 continued today with more of the PWHL's 61 Olympians taking the ice for the first time in pursuit of gold. Below is a recap of day two results, notable performances, and a closer look at action ahead.

FRIDAY'S PRELIMINARY ROUND RECAP

SWITZERLAND (4) VS. CZECHIA (3) SO

Boston's Alina Müller led a third period comeback for Switzerland with a goal and an assist in the final frame to erase a 3-1 deficit. The Fleet alternate captain also scored on one of her two shootout attempts across the eight rounds, helping the Swiss squad pick up two points in their opening game in Group A action. Czechia earned a single point but suffered defeat in both of their opening two games. A pair of PWHL rookies scored for the Czechs in regulation, including New York's Kristýna Kaltounková and Montréal's Natálie Mlýnková, while veterans Klára Hymlárová of Minnesota and Kateřina Mrázová of Ottawa picked up assists. This was the first time the countries have ever faced each other in women's hockey at the Olympic Winter Games.

JAPAN (3) VS. FRANCE (2)

Japan broke a 1-1 tie in the third period with a pair of goals to emerge victorious in their first game of the tournament, while France falls to 0-0-0-2 in the Group B standings.

RECORDS & MILESTONES

Müller notched the 13th goal of her Olympic career in a multi-point performance, tying Stefanie Marty for the all-time Olympic goal-scoring record for a member of the Swiss Women's National Team. She is already the top Olympic scorer in program history and is one of only 13 players with 25 career points at the Olympic Winter Games.

Kaltounková, who leads the PWHL with 11 goals, recorded her first goal in the second game of her Olympic career, becoming the ninth Czech National Women's Team member to score a goal in the Olympic Winter Games.

Mlýnková now has points in each of Czechia's preliminary round games after recording her first goal in Milan today.

Hymlárová and Mrázová each recorded their first career Olympic Winter Games assists, with both players scoring in the 2022 tournament.

