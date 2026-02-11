PWHL Notebook: Olympic Winter Games Edition - February 11

The Preliminary Round of the Women's Ice Hockey Tournament at the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026 will conclude on Thursday and each of the PWHL's 61 Olympians will compete in the quarterfinal games to be played on Friday and Saturday. Below is a closer look at the action ahead.

THURSDAY'S PRELIMINARY ROUND SCHEDULE

8:30 A.M. ET: FINLAND VS. CANADA

Seattle's Julia Gosling leads the Canadian team that is loaded with 23 PWHL players, scoring three power play goals through three games, while New York's Sarah Fillier has scored twice with one assist. Ottawa's Sanni Ahola, one of four PWHL players on Finland, backstopped her team to its first win of the tournament on Tuesday, and captain Michelle Karvinen of Vancouver picked up her first assist and 24th career point. Finland (1-0-0-2) has secured no worse than fourth place in the Group A standings but can overtake Canada (2-0-0-1) for second place with a regulation win, or land in third place ahead of Czechia (1-0-1-2) with an overtime or shootout win. Canada needs just a single point to lock up second place.

QUARTERFINAL SCHEDULE SCENARIOS

The only quarterfinal matchup that has been determined at this stage features Group A's first-place Team USA (4-0-0-0) against Group B's third-place Team Italy (2-0-0-2). Sweden (4-0-0-0) clinched first-place in Group B and will take on Group A's third-place team. Germany (2-1-0-1) is the second-place team in Group B and will face the second-place team in Group A. Switzerland (0-1-0-3) finished fifth in Group A and will face the fourth-place team in Group A.

IF CANADA BEATS FINLAND:

Friday at 10:40 a.m. ET: Czechia (A3) vs. Sweden (B1)

Friday at 3:10 p.m. ET: United States (A1) vs. Italy (B3)

Saturday at 10:40 a.m. ET: Canada (A2) vs. Germany (B2)

Saturday at 3:10 p.m. ET: Finland (A4) vs. Switzerland (A5)

IF FINLAND BEATS CANADA IN REGULATION:

Friday at 10:40 a.m. ET: Czechia (A4) vs. Switzerland (A5)

Friday at 3:10 p.m. ET: United States (A1) vs. Italy (B3)

Saturday at 10:40 a.m. ET: Canada (A3) vs. Sweden (B1)

Saturday at 3:10 p.m. ET: Finland (A2) vs. Germany (B2)

IF FINLAND BEATS CANADA IN OVERTIME OR SHOOTOUT:

Friday at 10:40 a.m. ET: Czechia (A4) vs. Switzerland (A5)

Friday at 3:10 p.m. ET: United States (A1) vs. Italy (B3)

Saturday at 10:40 a.m. ET: Canada (A2) vs. Germany (B2)

Saturday at 3:10 p.m. ET: Finland (A3) vs. Sweden (B1)

