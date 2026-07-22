PWHL Names Business Directors for Four Expansion Teams & New York Sirens

Published on July 22, 2026 under Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) News Release







NEW YORK AND TORONTO - After announcing Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) expansion to four new cities for the 2026-27 season, the league has named four Business Directors to oversee club Business Operations in each of the new markets, as well a new hire for the same role at the New York Sirens. Team Business Directors will shape and lead local strategies across marketing, ticketing, community programs, communications, and game day experience.

PWHL Detroit - Alicia Mullin

Mullin brings a diverse sports background to PWHL Detroit, after serving as the Chief Operating Officer of the American Cornhole League since 2023 where she oversaw marketing, content, technology, and culture. Prior to that, Mullin spent 15 years in progressive roles at Major League Baseball culminating as the league's Vice President, New Media, where she led brand, player, and influencer marketing while managing MLB social media. The Brown University graduate relocates to Detroit from Charlotte, North Carolina, returning to a market she worked closely with during her time at MLB.

PWHL Hamilton - Marian Agyei-Gyamera

Agyei-Gyamera joins PWHL Hamilton from the Toronto Marlies (AHL) where she led initiatives across business operations, player engagement, and community programming, culminating in the Marlies' 2026 Calder Cup Championship. Originally from Toronto, Agyei-Gyamera spent time across hockey and business operations of the Maple Leafs organization as the first Associate of its Management Development Program. Through her work in professional sports, which has included Olympic sport, basketball, and ringette, Agyei-Gyamera has built meaningful relationships with players, partners, and communities while creating memorable experiences for fans. The former University of Waterloo varsity track & field athlete also holds a master's degree from Western University and was named to CIBWE Canada's 2024 Top 100 Black Women to Watch.

PWHL Las Vegas - Sheri Hudspeth

After relocating to Las Vegas to build out the Vegas Golden Knights youth, girls, and women's hockey programming in 2021, Hudspeth is continuing to grow the sport in Nevada with PWHL Las Vegas. Hudspeth brings more than three decades of hockey experience as a player, coach, and executive, known for spearheading innovative fan development and grassroots programming that engages communities and inspires lifelong fandom. Originally from Aurora, Ontario, Canada, Hudspeth played NCAA Division I hockey at Minnesota State University-Mankato, was part of the 2023 Stanley Cup Champion Vegas Golden Knights front office, and serves as an Advisor on the NHL Women's Hockey Advancement Committee.

PWHL San Jose - Chris Jensen

Born and raised in San Jose, Jensen has called the Bay Area home most of his life and brings sports experience to PWHL San Jose from two of its pro teams. Since 2022, Jensen oversaw group ticket sales for the Golden State Warriors and prior to that, spent six seasons with the San Jose Sharks launching several group sales initiatives that earned him the 2017-18 "Shark of the Year" recognition as the most outstanding member of the team's ticketing department. The graduate of Salve Regina University in Newport, Rhode Island is looking forward to building out Business Operations for his hometown's newest pro team.

New York Sirens - Amanda Archer

Archer brings more than 15 years of sports marketing, operations, and analytics leadership to the New York Sirens, including nine years in progressive roles at Nielsen, most recently as Senior Director of Global Growth Marketing, leading its demand and lead generation programs and marketing technology. The Maryland native has spent most of her sports career in New York City, beginning at MKTG in sponsorship strategy and activation, and spending four years at ESPN as a Business Analyst in advertising sales. Archer was recognized by Cynopsis on its list of 2026 Top Women in Sports, and beyond the industry, considers herself a lifelong athlete and sports fan.







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