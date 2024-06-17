PWHL Montréal solidifies backend, signs Amanda Boulier, Mariah Keopple and Elaine Chuli to contract extensions

June 17, 2024 - Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL)

Montreal News Release







Montreal - PWHL Montréal announced on Monday that the club has re-signed defenders Amanda Boulier (two seasons) and Mariah Keopple (one season), as well as goaltender Elaine Chuli (one season) to PWHL Standard Player Agreements.

Boulier (5'1'') was the first player acquired by trade in franchise history, joining the team for its final six regular season games, assisting on three goals. She also played in Montréal's three playoff games, logging her fair share of minutes, all while rendering the team great services, as it allowed only seven goals in close to 250 minutes of action.

The 31-year-old defender had started the season with Ottawa, where she scored a goal and added five assists in 17 games. The Watertown, CT native was selected in the 13th round (77th overall) by Ottawa in the inaugural PWHL Draft.

She played collegiately for the St. Lawrence University Saints for four seasons, amassing 104 points (28 goals, 76 assists) in 150 games.

Keopple (5'9") made quite the impression in her first PWHL season, only a few months after the end of her collegiate career, as she played a good part of the season on the first pair of defenders alongside Erin Ambrose.

Ignored in the inaugural PWHL Draft, the 23-year-old was invited to Montréal's training camp last fall and not only made the team but played in all 24 regular season games in 2024, registering three assists, all while making great strides all season long.

The Menomonie, WI native played collegiately for the Princeton University Tigers in the NCAA for four seasons, scoring 17 goals while adding 55 assists in 100 games. She was named the Tigers assistant captain in her senior year.

Chuli (5'7") answered the call each time she was sent into action for PWHL Montréal in 2024, as the 30-year-old helped her team win six times in eight games, with an impressive 1.61 goals against average and a .949 save percentage.

The Waterford, ON native played collegiately for the University of Connecticut Huskies. In her senior year, she was voted a second team All-American after helping the Huskies win twelve games with a 2.31 GAA and a .941 save percentage.

"Amanda's arrival on our team last season stabilized our defence, and her return will certainly be appreciated in our locker room", said Montréal General Manager Danièle Sauvageau. "Mariah progressed so much in her rookie season, and she will only get better over the next years. As for Elaine, she proved that she belongs among the elite goaltenders in the PWHL and we are extremely grateful that she will be returning to Montréal, especially since we will be playing even more games next season."

PWHL teams have an exclusive window until June 21 free agency to offer extensions to players currently under contract. Per the Players Association, salary terms of contracts will not be disclosed.

• Discuss this story on the Professional Women's Hockey League message board...





Professional Women's Hockey League Stories from June 17, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.