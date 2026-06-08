PWHL Detroit Signs Jesse Compher to Three-Year Contract

Published on June 8, 2026 under Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL)

PWHL Detroit News Release







DETROIT, MI - PWHL Detroit today announced that forward Jesse Compher has been signed to a three-year Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) Standard Player Agreement ahead of the team's inaugural 2026-27 season. Compher, who was under contract with the Toronto Sceptres for the 2026-27 season, joins PWHL Detroit on a new deal through the 2028-29 campaign and rounds out the five players to be added to the team during Phase 2 of the PWHL's Expansion Roster Distribution Process.

Selected by Toronto in the fifth round of the inaugural PWHL Draft, Compher is one of five players to have taken the ice in every Sceptres game in team history (84 regular season and nine postseason games). In her sophomore season, Compher evolved into a top six forward, ranking among the Sceptres scoring leaders in each of the last two seasons (third in 2025-26 with 6G, 6A; fourth in 2024-25 with 9G, 9A). Representing the United States, the 27-year-old Northbrook, Illinois native has an Olympic silver medal to her name (2022) and four World Championship medals (gold in 2019 & 2025, silver in 2021 & 2022). Collegiately, Compher played her first four seasons at Boston University before transferring to the University of Wisconsin for her fifth year of eligibility, helping the Badgers secure the 2023 NCAA National Championship. Detroit is now home to two professional hockey playing siblings, as Jesse joins her older brother and Detroit Red Wings forward J.T. Compher in Hockeytown.

On PWHL Detroit, Compher reunites with her former Sceptres teammate, Daryl Watts (four-year contract/Expansion Franchise Offer), former Wisconsin and U.S. teammate, Britta Curl-Salemme (three-year contract), and has also shared National Team experiences with fellow forward Hannah Bilka (two-year contract), defender Cayla Barnes (three-year contract), and Head Coach Josh Sciba.

Phase 2 of the Expansion Player Distribution Process, which began Friday at 12 p.m. ET, allowed each expansion team to build the foundation of its roster by acquiring five players through signings and, if necessary, a player selection process. Only players identified on an expansion team's initial 20-player Exclusive Negotiation Target List are eligible to be signed during Phase 2. Existing teams can lose a maximum of three players who are under contract for the 2026-27 season during this phase. Read the full rules here.

A complete list of player signings and transactions is available on the official PWHL Transactions Page.







Professional Women's Hockey League Stories from June 8, 2026

PWHL Detroit Signs Jesse Compher to Three-Year Contract - PWHL Detroit

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