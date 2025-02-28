PWHL Celebrates Women's Empowerment Month with League-Wide Initiatives and New Logo T-Shirts

February 28, 2025 - Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) News Release







NEW YORK AND TORONTO - The PWHL announced today its plans to celebrate Women's Empowerment Month, featuring activations across all six teams and the unveiling of new logo T-shirts designed by illustrator Fiorella Granda. The logo represents a powerful story of celebration, community, and inclusivity. Additionally, the PWHL is partnering with Jenna M. Prestidge, author of the bestselling Rosie the Hockey Player books, for the launch of her seventh installment in the series.

Women's Empowerment Month is part of the PWHL's Unity Games platform, which is a series of dedicated events that bring together players, fans, and communities. For Women's Empowerment Month, all six PWHL teams are celebrating the women who are shaping the future-- both on and off the ice. Below are dates of each team's Women's Empowerment Month games & activations:

Montréal Victoire - March 4 (vs. Minnesota at Place Bell):

Boston Fleet - March 5 (vs. New York at Tsongas Center):

Toronto Sceptres - March 9 (vs. Minnesota at Coca-Cola Coliseum):

New York Sirens - March 12 (vs. Montréal at Prudential Center):

Ottawa Charge - March 15 (vs. Boston at TD Place):

Minnesota Frost - March 26 (vs. Montréal at Xcel Energy Center):

Fiorella's logo design is a tribute to the resilience, strength, and unity of women in sports, symbolizing the ongoing fight for equality and visibility in sports. Featuring three distinct hockey players of varying positions, body types, and identities, the design reflects the growing presence of women in hockey and the idea that all women can succeed, on and off the ice. The inclusion of a para ice hockey player emphasizes that women's empowerment must be inclusive of all, including athletes with disabilities.

Fiorella's retro style is complemented by surrounding cameras and flashes, representing the increasing visibility of women's sports. The phrase "Empowered Women Shaping the Future" underscores the importance of collectively forging a more inclusive future for athletes.

Players will be wearing the new logo t-shirts throughout the month, while fans will be able to purchase them at The Official Canada Shop of the PWHL and the Official US Shop. The PWHL is proud to make a contribution to both the Canadian and USA Women's National Para Hockey teams, promoting greater accessibility and inclusivity within the sport.

"As a fan of the PWHL and a woman passionate about both sports and art, it's an incredible honor to design this logo and be part of such an impactful initiative," says artist Fiorella Granda. "Contributing my art to a professional women's sports league that celebrates empowerment and inclusivity is truly amazing, and I'm proud to help reshape the narrative around women's sports."

The PWHL and the PWHLPA are partnering with author Jenna M. Prestidge on the launch of her seventh book in the bestselling series "Rosie the Hockey Player: The History of Women's Hockey", which celebrates the achievements of the many women who have helped grow the game of hockey. The book will be released on March 8, International Women's Day, and available for purchase only on the PWHL Shop through the end of March. A donation will be made to benefit Canadian Tire Jumpstart Charities and Women's Sports Foundation.

A full overview of market-specific game activations for Women's Empowerment Month will be shared as game dates approach. Visit the PWHL's Women's Empowerment Month page for information.

