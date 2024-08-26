PWHL Boston Names Courtney Kennedy, Lenny Mosca and Shawn Roche to Coaching Staff

BOSTON, MA - PWHL Boston today announced a trio of new members are joining the team's coaching staff for the 2024-25 Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) season. The additions include Courtney Kennedy, who will serve in the role of Skills Coach, Lenny Mosca, who has been named Goalie Coach, and Shawn Roche, named Video Coach.

COURTNEY KENNEDY, SKILLS COACH

Courtney Kennedy is a Boston legend. Not only is she an Olympian and collegiate All-American as a player, but with 17 years coaching at Boston College, and roles as an assistant coach for the U.S. U18 Team and the U.S. Olympic Team, Courtney has mentored some of the top athletes in our sport, said PWHL Boston General Manager Danielle Marmer. Her experience with elite players at the highest levels will undoubtedly be an asset to our coaching staff.

The Woburn, Massachusetts native joins PWHL Boston after spending last 17 seasons as Associate Head Coach at Boston College, specializing in defense and special teams while leading the Eagles recruiting efforts. Under Kennedy, Boston College received seven Hockey East Best Defenseman Awards, including three awarded to PWHL Boston blue liner Megan Keller (2016, 2017, 2019). In addition to her work with the Eagles, Kennedy helped lead the U.S. National Team to a silver medal at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing.

I'm honored and excited to join Boston of the PWHL and work with some of the best hockey players in the world, said Kennedy. I'm from Woburn, so I know what sports mean to this city and I'm geared up to work hard for the players and the whole Boston organization.

As a player, Kennedy is a two-time Olympian, earning a silver medal in the 2002 Salt Lake City Winter Olympics and bronze at the 2006 Games in Torino. Additionally, Kennedy earned a gold medal with the U.S. in the 2005 IIHF Women's World Championship. A collegiate standout for the University of Minnesota, Kennedy helped the Gophers claim their first national title in 2000 and was awarded 2001 Western Collegiate Hockey Association (WCHA) Player of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year honors as a senior. She was inducted into the Minnesota M Club Hall of Fame.

LENNY MOSCA, GOALIE COACH

I'm thrilled to announce Lenny as our Goalie Coach. Lenny has a wealth of experience developing elite goalies at the high school, college, and professional levels, said Marmer. His commitment to his athletes and collaborative approach to development will greatly contribute to our goalies' continued improvement.

The Ludlow, Massachusetts native joins PWHL Boston after spending two seasons as the Goalie Coach with UMass Dartmouth Men's Hockey. While working with the Corsairs, Mosca also served as a Director at the Masscrease Goaltending School, where creating on ice curriculums, managing video, and scheduling were among his variety of tasks.

I'm honored to join the staff of PWHL Boston. It's an exciting opportunity to be a part of an incredible organization, said Mosca. I'm looking forward to the start of the season and leading the goaltenders through a successful year.

Mosca has also served as a Massachusetts Hockey Festival Evaluator and has been evaluating goaltenders that advance to USA Hockey events since 2020. Previously, Mosca has held coaching roles at the youth, high school and collegiate levels across Massachusetts, including Boston Jr. Terriers Goaltending Director (2009-12), Boston College High School Goalie Coach (2010-11) and Curry College Goalie Coach (2011-16).

SHAWN ROCHE, VIDEO COACH

Shawn brings extensive knowledge of video systems in hockey, having served as a video coordinator in various prestigious roles. His experience includes positions with the AHL, NHL, the USA U20 World Junior team, and most recently, the 2023 National Championship Quinnipiac Men's program, said Marmer. Shawn's wealth of expertise will be a valuable addition to PWHL Boston, and we eagerly anticipate integrating his elite skillset into our coaching staff.

The New York native joins PWHL Boston after spending the past six seasons as Video Coach and Director of Men's Hockey Operations at Quinnipiac University. While with the Bobcats, Roche provided extensive video breakdown of practices and games, helping Quinnipiac earn the 2023 National Championship title. Roche also served as the Video Coach for the U.S. National Junior Team that won bronze at the 2023 IIHF World Junior Championship.

It's an amazing opportunity to be a part of the coaching staff with PWHL Boston, said Roche. I'm excited for the season to get going and ready to help the team chase the Walter Cup.

Prior to working at Quinnipiac, Roche was the Video Coordinator and Assistant Video Coach for the New York Rangers (2016-18). Roche worked with Rangers' management to create pre-scout presentations, maintain film library for future-use and provide video review between periods.

