PWHL Announces January SupraStars of the Month

NEW YORK AND TORONTO - The Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) today announced the January SupraStars of the Month, presented by AIRSUPRA© (albuterol/budesonide) Inhalation Aerosol. The award recognizes three forwards, two defenders, and one goaltender at the conclusion of each month, determined as the players who most excelled on ice throughout the PWHL. Forwards are selected regardless of position.

The SupraStars of the Month, presented by AIRSUPRA, for the month of January have been recognized as: Kendall Coyne Schofield (F - Minnesota Frost), Hannah Miller (F - Toronto Sceptres), Marie-Philip Poulin (F - Montréal Victoire), Erin Ambrose (D - Montréal Victoire), Claire Thompson (D - Minnesota Frost) and Corinne Schroeder (G - New York Sirens).

KENDALL COYNE SCHOFIELD, F, MINNESOTA FROST

The Minnesota captain collected 3-5- 8 in nine January games and contributed 32 shots to the Frost offense. Among the highlights was the season-high goal and two assists Coyne Schofield produced in a 5-2 victory over the Boston Fleet on Jan. 26 - pacing a seven-point showing by her line with Michela Cava (0-2- 2) and Taylor Heise (2-0- 2). Coyne Schofield notched another multi-point performance in the month with a goal and an assist at New York Jan. 15, when she scored a second-period goal to tie the score, then set up the goal by Mellissa Channell-Watkins that gave the Frost a temporary 2-1 lead. Coyne Schofield has four multiple-point outings so far this season, one more than she compiled in 2024. Her January production boosted Coyne Schofield's point total to 6-8- 14 for the season, good for a three-way tie for the team lead with Heise (4-10- 14) and Thompson (3-11-14) and second in the PWHL only to the 5-10- 15 by New York's Sarah Fillier.

HANNAH MILLER, F, TORONTO SCEPTRES

Miller had three two-point games, matching her total of such games for all of last season, in her eight January contests. She notched her first two-goal game of the season, and the second of her PWHL career, in the "Battle on Bay Street" at Scotiabank Arena - helping the Sceptres to a 4-2 victory over the New York Sirens before a sold-out crowd of 19,102. Miller notched her other two-goal game against Boston on Jan. 17, 2024. The forward also had a goal and an assist at Ottawa Jan. 14 and went 1-1- 2 at Montréal on Jan. 30. Miller finished the month with four goals, three assists and 16 shots. With 7-6- 13 through the first half of the season, Miller is tied with Renata Fast for the Toronto scoring lead and is within an assist of matching her production of 7-7- 14 in 23 games last season. Three of her goals have been scored on the power play, giving Miller a share of the PWHL lead in that department with teammate Sarah Nurse.

MARIE-PHILIP POULIN, F, MONTRÉAL VICTOIRE

Poulin had six goals, including the first hat trick of the PWHL season, seven points and 20 shots on goal across Montréal's seven January contests - five of which ended in Victoire victories. With a three-goal showing against Ottawa and two goals against Toronto Jan. 8 at Vancouver, the Montréal captain crafted a magical month as the Victoire toured neutral sites for four of their games. Counting Takeover Tour appearances in Seattle, Vancouver, Denver and Québec City, plus three home games at Place Bell, the Victoire played before 87,487 spectators in January - including a sold-out Rogers Arena crowd of 19,038 for Poulin's two-goal performance against the Sceptres. With 10 goals for the season, Poulin has matched her total for all of the PWHL's inaugural campaign. Poulin's 12 points tie her for seventh among league scorers, just three points off Fillier's PWHL lead, and her 46 shots on goal ranks third in the league, behind Boston's Hilary Knight (48) and Nurse (51).

ERIN AMBROSE, D, MONTRÉAL VICTOIRE

Ambrose collected eight points, all assists, in her seven January games as the Victoire stormed to the PWHL standings lead. Ambrose was particularly productive during one three-game stretch, collecting three assists against Minnesota on Jan. 17, adding two assists in the next game against Ottawa in Québec City Jan. 19 and notching an assist in the following contest against the Charge 10 days later. In the three-assist game, a 4-2 triumph over the Frost, Ambrose set up the both of Abby Boreen's goals and the game-winning score by Poulin at 5:52 of the second period. That goal, as well as the second by Boreen, came on the power play; with five power-play assists for the season, Ambrose is tied for second in the PWHL, just two behind Toronto's league-leading Fast. Ambrose's plus-11 rating through 14 games leads the PWHL and her nine points (0-9- 9) place her fourth in that category at her position.

CLAIRE THOMPSON, D, MINNESOTA FROST

After earning SupraStars of the Month recognition in December, the Frost defender followed up with another strong showing in January. The third player selected in the 2024 PWHL Draft collected two goals and two assists in nine January games - 2-1- 3 of them against Toronto on her 27th birthday, Jan. 28. In that contest against the Sceptres, Thompson set up Cava's game-opening goal, scored the only goal of the second period to provide a 2-1 Minnesota lead, scored again to put the Frost back in front at 3-2 - notching the first two-goal game of her PWHL career - then added a goal in the shootout to help the Frost prevail while leading all skaters with 24:27 of ice time. For the season, the Toronto native has been credited with 341:57 of ice time, third in the PWHL behind teammate Lee Stecklein (359:26) and the Sceptres' Fast (361:52). Thompson's 11 assists lead all skaters in the PWHL.

CORINNE SCHROEDER, G, NEW YORK SIRENS

The margin between winning and losing was tissue thin for the Sirens in January, which placed extra emphasis on the need for the outstanding goaltending Schroeder provided. Other than the 5-0 victory in Minnesota, the first of her consecutive shutouts, the 25-year-old native of Elm Creek, Manitoba played 253:37 across her other four January contests and faced the pressure of the score being tied or within a goal for 240:10 - a dramatic 94.7% of her playing time in that sequence. In her 1-0 overtime triumph over Toronto Jan. 12, the Sirens were outshot 17-3 in the second period but Schroeder repelled them all on the way to her second straight shutout. In all, Schroeder faced 155 shots in January and turned back 148 of them for a .955 save percentage. With a 3-3-1-3 record in her nine decisions this season, Schroeder is two wins off the league lead held by Montréal's Ann-Renée Desbiens. Schroeder's 1.98 goals-against average is third in the PWHL, behind Desbiens' 1.77 and Maddie Rooney's 1.96, and her .933 save percentage is second to Desbiens' .935.

