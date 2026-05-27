PWHL Announces 2026 Expansion Player Distribution Process

Published on May 27, 2026 under Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) News Release







NEW YORK AND TORONTO - The Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) today announced the framework for its 2026 Expansion Roster Distribution Process ahead of the 2026-27 season. The six-phase structure is designed to support roster construction for the league's four expansion teams - Detroit, Hamilton, Las Vegas, and San Jose - while maintaining competitive balance and roster continuity for the league's existing teams: Boston, Minnesota, Montréal, New York, Ottawa, Seattle, Toronto, and Vancouver. The process will also provide players with multiple negotiating and signing opportunities throughout the offseason.

"When we set out to build the Expansion Roster Distribution Process, our priorities were clear: to give players a meaningful voice throughout the process while maintaining competitive balance across the league for all 12 teams," said Jayna Hefford, PWHL Executive Vice President of Hockey Operations. "We believe this framework accomplishes both goals and reflects the collaborative and forward-thinking approach that has helped shape the PWHL since day one. Expansion is a major milestone for our league, our players, and our fans, and we're excited to welcome Detroit, Hamilton, Las Vegas, and San Jose as we continue building for the future."

Full deadlines, rules and procedures, including additional information on Expansion Foundational Offers (EFOs) and Foundational Player Offer (FPOs), are available in the Expansion Roster Distribution Protocols guide here. An overview of the status of player contracts prior to the commencement of the expansion player distribution process, by team, as of May 27, 2026, is available here.

Key Dates

May 28, 3 p.m. ET - Phase 1 Negotiation List Submission Deadline*

June 1, 12 p.m. ET - Preliminary Player Negotiation Period Opens

June 2-3 - Phase 1: Existing Team Signings and Protections

June 5-8 - Phase 2: Expansion Team Foundational Signing Period

June 10-12 - Phase 3: Preliminary Open Signing Period for All Teams

June 14-15 - Phase 4: Expansion Signing Period

June 16 and 18 - Phase 5: Existing Team Exclusive Re-Signing Period

June 17 - PWHL Draft presented by Upper Deck

June 19, 12 p.m. ET - Phase 6: Open Signing Period Begins for all teams

* To ensure teams are able to operate competitively, this information will remain confidential and for internal use only.

Expansion Roster Freeze

Throughout Phases 1-4, an Expansion Roster Freeze will remain in effect, during which existing teams may not: make trades, sign players outside the expansion process, or execute contract extensions outside of permitted phases.

Player Distribution Process Overview

Expansion teams will have 10 players under contract for the 2026-27 season at the conclusion of Phase 4. Existing teams can lose a maximum of four players under contract for the 2026-27 season from their roster during Phases 1-4.

Beginning June 1 at 12 p.m. ET, all 12 PWHL teams are permitted to begin conversations with players from a fixed list submitted by each club consisting of 10 players they would like to negotiate with. Contracts may not be signed until Phase 1 officially begins on June 2 at 12 p.m. ET.

Phase 1: Existing Team Foundational Signings and Protections (June 2-3)

Existing teams may protect three players under contract for the 2026-27 season.

Players on expiring contracts may sign with any existing team during this phase.

Any signed player automatically counts as one of the existing team's three protections.

Existing teams may lose a maximum of one player on an expiring contract during Phase 1.

Phase 2: Expansion Team Foundational Signing Period (June 5-8)

Expansion teams will each acquire five players through signings and, if necessary, a player selection process.

Expansion teams must submit a 20-player Exclusive Negotiation Target List identifying players they intend to pursue. Eligible players include all unprotected players from 2025-26 rosters.

Expansion teams cannot sign any player in Phase 2 that is not on their Exclusive Negotiation Target List.

Each expansion team will receive one binding Expansion Foundational Offer (EFO), allowing them to pursue a cornerstone player through a premium multi-year contract opportunity. Players who receive an EFO may choose a contract length ranging from one to four years.

Expansion teams may also issue non-binding Foundational Player Offers (FPOs) to eligible players on expiring contracts.

Existing teams can lose a maximum of three players who are under contract for the 2026-27 season in Phase 2. If an expansion team does not sign five players by the end of Phase 2, a selection process will be used to complete its five-player roster using eligible players under contract for the 2026-27 season.

Phase 3: Preliminary Open Signing Period (June 10-12)

Unsigned and unprotected players on expiring contracts become eligible to negotiate with all 12 teams.

Expansion teams may sign up to three additional players (maximum of eight total signings by end of phase).

Existing teams will add three additional protections, bringing their total protected list to six players. These protections may consist of players already signed to the team's 2026-27 roster and/or players on expiring contracts signed during the phase.

Players who received an FPO and remain unsigned following Phase 2 must sign during Phase 3.

Phase 4: Expansion Signing Period (June 14-15)

Expansion teams continue building their rosters to reach 10 players.

All players who were not signed or protected in phases 1-3 are eligible to sign with expansion teams, including players both on expiring contracts and players under contract for 2026-27.

If expansion teams have not signed 10 players by the end of Phase 4, an additional player selection process will be used to complete their rosters using eligible players under contract for the 2026-27 season.

Phase 5: Existing Team Exclusive Re-Signing Period (June 16 and 18)

Existing teams may negotiate with and sign their own remaining players on expiring contracts who were not signed during Phases 1 through 4.

Players may choose to sign with their existing team or wait until the Open Signing Period.

Existing teams must make qualifying offers to players selected in the 2025 PWHL Draft, whose rights are held for the 2026-27 season, in order to retain those rights.

2026 PWHL Entry Draft (June 17)

All 12 teams will participate in the six-round draft. The Vancouver Goldeneyes secured the first overall pick through the league's Gold Plan system, with the remaining draft order to be announced ahead of the draft.

Phase 6: Open Signing Period (Begins June 19)

All remaining eligible players on expiring contracts may sign with any of the 12 teams in the league. Undrafted players will also be eligible to sign league wide.

PWHL rosters consist of 23 active players and up to three reserve players.







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