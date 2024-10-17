PWHL Announces 2024-25 Officiating Team

NEW YORK AND TORONTO - The Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) officiating team for the 2024-25 season will consist of 39 referees and 26 linespeople from across North America. The entire roster of 65 officials, which includes 38 women and 27 men, returns with PWHL experience from the inaugural season.

"The PWHL is fortunate to have an experienced team of world-class officials who share our passion for growing the game and taking this league to new heights," said Jayna Hefford, PWHL Senior Vice President of Hockey Operations. "Our officials did a tremendous job during the inaugural season, applying our innovative rule changes and allowing the players to showcase their speed and skill, while managing an elevated physical aspect of the game that promoted competitiveness without compromising player safety."

Joining the PWHL Officiating management staff this season is Katie Guay, who will serve as Associate Director of Officiating. Guay brings more than 30 years of experience in hockey, notably serving as an Officiating Manager with the NHL for the last two seasons. Her on-ice resume is highlighted by officiating at the 2018 Olympics and becoming the first woman to referee an AHL game in 2021.

The PWHL held its first-ever Officials Camp Sept. 28-30 in Denver, CO, providing officials with a unique development opportunity to foster team building and strengthen the consistent application of the league's standard of play. The camp had both on- and off-ice components and dedicated sessions for referees and linespeople.

2024 PWHL Officials Camp Highlights:

PWHL Director of Officiating David Taveroff and Supervisor Bryan Lewis led sessions focused on rules and standard of play, supported by PWHL Hockey Operations staff Bevin Harvey and Bree Arnold.

PWHL Central Situation Room (CSR) Officials and former NHL Officials Scott Driscoll and Dean Morton facilitated sessions focused on CSR rules and officials positioning.

Sydney Delcontivo, PWHL Associate Manager of Player Safety, discussed the importance of safe competition.

PWHL Senior Director of Player Experience Alexis Miller conducted a retrospective presentation of Season One highlights.

Ottawa Charge Head Coach Carla MacLeod led a seminar on communication along with special guest Dave Jackson, a former NHL referee and current ESPN rules analyst.

Dave Smith, NHL Fitness Consultant, was a special guest for on-ice sessions.

Special guest Brian Kula led a fitness and nutrition seminar.

Special guest Julie Revers led a seminar about balancing parenting and officiating.

2024-25 PWHL Officiating Team

Referees:

Krysta Ansell (Brownstown Township, MI) #19

Grace Barlow (Vancouver, BC) #22

Kyle Bauman (River Falls, WI) #18

Brandy Beecroft (Sault Ste. Marie, ON) #33

Andrew Bell (Downingtown, PA) #6

Jenn Berezowski (Quinte West, ON) #4

Hillary Brennan (London, ON) #40

Jarrett Burton (Kingston, ON) #8

Alexandra Clarke (Griffin, SK) #7

Kelly Cooke (West Roxbury, MA) #29

Marie-Eve Couture (Chambly, QC) #20

Jared Cummins (Norwalk, IA) #14

Jordan Deckard (Chicago, IL) #9

Melissa Doyle (White Bear Lake, MN) #48

David Elford (Kitchener, ON) #11

Damian Figueira (Toronto, ON) #32

Beatrice Fortin (Longueuil, QC) #26

Katie Glover (Seattle, WA) #45

Sydney Harris (Monument, CO) #28

Jack Hennigan (Halton Hills, ON) #44

Samantha Hiller (Gurnee, IL) #12

Charly Hurley (Quincy, MA) #43

Chad Ingalls (Woodstock, ON) #25

Jake Kamrass (Cumming, GA) #3

Tatu Kunto (San Diego, CA) #17

Cianna Lieffers (Saskatoon, SK) #13

Bobby Jo Love (Kamloops, BC) #5

Elizabeth Mantha (Longueuil, QC) #15

Amy Martin (Winnipeg, MB) #31

Michelle McKenna (Regina, SK) #10

Shauna Neary (Halifax, NS) #49

Harrison O'Pray (Hildegarde, NB) #27

Chelsea Rapin (Essex Junction, VT) #2

Chris Rumble (West Seneca, NY) #24

Laura Schmidlein (Quincy, MA) #23

Lacey Senuk (Toronto, ON) #39

Amanda Tassoni (Bradford, RI) #21

Adam Tobias (West Seneca, NY) #16

Laura White (Runnemede, NJ) #47

Linespersons:

Ali Beres (Brant, ON) #67

Melissa Brunn (Kelowna, BC) #73

Sarah Buckner (Plymouth, MN) #66

Antoine Bujold-Roux (Ottawa, ON) #72

Adam Burnett (Toronto, ON) #94

Jenny Cameron (Northborough, MA) #71

Jessica Chartrand (Val-des-Monts, QC) #63

Patrick Dapuzzo (Rutherford, NJ) #77

TJ Dockery (Lockport, NY) #70

Joanie Duchesneau (Montréal, QC) #74

Jeremy Faucher (Cowansville, QC) #85

Stephanie Gagnon (Princeville, QC) #76

Erika Greenen (Sugar Grove, IL) #88

Laura Gutauskas (Woolwich, ON) #68

Matthew Heinen (Hull, MA) #82

Spencer Knox (Clarington, ON) #81

Anthony Lapointe (Montréal, QC) #78

Dustin McCrank (Guelph, ON) #84

Greg Offerman (Fitchburg, WI) #95

Shawn Oliver (Ottawa, ON) #56

Luke Pye (Belle River, ON) #80

Sophie Thomson (Halifax, NS) #75

Justine Todd (Kawartha Lakes, ON) #50

Abigail Torres (Charlestown, RI) #65

Kirsten Welsh (Conway, PA) #64

Erin Zach (Cambridge, ON) #60

PWHL Training Camps open Nov. 12 followed by pre-season Mini Camps Nov. 19-22 taking place in Montréal and Toronto with a total of six scrimmages. The 90-game regular season begins Nov. 30.

