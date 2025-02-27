PVF Partners with VBTV to Bring Premier Matches to Global Audiences

Pro Volleyball Federation (PVF), the leading professional volleyball league in the United States, has announced a partnership with VBTV, the premier global platform for volleyball content. The partnership adds a significant digital streaming component to the league's media strategy during its second season, granting VBTV exclusive streaming rights to select PVF matches while providing fans in global markets access to premier league content.

The deal grants VBTV the rights to stream an exclusive Match of the Week, allowing VBTV to select a weekly match from those not carried by FOX Sports and CBS Sports. Seventeen matches will be part of the Match of the Week schedule, with every PVF team featured. The slate began the first week of the 2025 campaign and stretches until the final week of the regular season when Orlando travels to Vegas.

In addition to its domestic reach, VBTV will serve as PVF's international distributor, helping to establish the league's presence in key global markets while providing international volleyball fans access to premier PVF matches. All remaining PVF matches not covered by other broadcast agreements will also be streamed non-exclusively on VBTV and PVF's YouTube channel, ensuring fans can access games while maintaining broad market coverage.

"Our partnership with VBTV builds on the momentum of our other broadcast deals, increasing accessibility and visibility for our league," said Jen Spicher, CEO of Pro Volleyball Federation. "By leveraging VBTV's domestic audience and global reach, PVF continues to deliver world-class volleyball to more screens than ever."

The full schedule of VBTV Match of the Week, including those from the start of the season through to the remaining matches for the 2025 campaign, is included below.

2025 VBTV Match of the Week

Date Match Time

Friday, January 10 Atlanta at Omaha 8 pm ET

Friday, January 17 Omaha at Vegas 10 pm ET

Friday, January 24 Indy at San Diego 10 pm ET

Friday, January 31 Indy at Vegas 10 pm ET

Friday, February 7 Vegas at San Diego 10:05 pm ET

Thursday, February 13 Atlanta at Grand Rapids 7 pm ET

Thursday, February 20 Omaha at San Diego 10:05 pm ET

Thursday, February 27 Grand Rapids at San Diego 10:05 pm ET

Wednesday, March 5 Omaha at Columbus 7 pm ET

Friday, March 14 Vegas at Columbus 7 pm ET

Thursday, March 20 Vegas at Grand Rapids 7 pm ET

Friday, March 28 San Diego at Atlanta 7 pm ET

Saturday, April 5 Orlando at Omaha 7 pm ET

Saturday, April 12 Atlanta at Orlando 7 pm ET

Thursday, April 17 Grand Rapids at Omaha 8 pm ET

Sunday, April 27 San Diego at Indy 3 pm ET

Friday, May 2 Orlando at Vegas 10 pm ET

