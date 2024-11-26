Putting out the Stop Sign!: 2024 USL Championship Save of the Playoff Nominees

November 26, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL) YouTube Video







The 2024 USL Championship Playoffs presented by Terminix featured some of the league's best goalkeepers at the top of their games as Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC earned its first league title. We've picked four of the best, now you get to select which one will be the USL Championship Fans' Choice Save of the Playoffs presented by Terminix.

Vote for your favorite save in the poll below by 12 p.m. ET on Monday. We'll announce the winner later that afternoon.

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...





United Soccer League Championship Stories from November 26, 2024

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.