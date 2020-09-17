Purina celebrates PetCare Pride Day by partnering with Clinton LumberKings and Clausen

CLINTON, Iowa - Nestle Purina PetCare is celebrating PetCare Pride Day, the company's 19th Annual day of community service, by partnering with the Clinton LumberKings and Clausen Trucking to provide the Clinton community with free pet food and treats through a drive-thru pet food pantry event on Tuesday, September 29 outside of NelsonCorp Field. The nation's leading pet care company is donating thousands of bags of dry dog and cat pet food and treats to aid pet owners in need.

WHO:

Purina is partnering with the Clinton LumberKings and Clausen Trucking to host a free dog and cat pet food drive-thru pantry event. Employee volunteers from all three organizations will assist with the donation event while wearing masks and practicing social distancing.

WHAT:

The free pet food drive-thru pantry event provides much needed dry dog and cat pet food to pet owners during a time of unprecedented challenges.

WHEN:

Tuesday, September 29 | 2 p.m. until supplies run out

WHERE:

NelsonCorp Field

537 Ball Park Drive

Clinton, IA 52732

MORE INFO: Pet food bags will be dropped directly into the vehicles outside NelsonCorp Field. The line will form next to the kid's playground area on 6th Avenue North. Please note, pet food donations will be limited to two bags per vehicle.

Vehicles must enter 6th Avenue North eastbound off Second Street. Westbound traffic on 6th Avenue North will be blocked at Riverview Drive.

A limited supply of complimentary face masks will also be made available to encourage the community to continue practicing safety during the coronavirus pandemic.

Clausen Trucking will provide product transportation. Employee volunteers from Purina, the Clinton LumberKings and Clausen Trucking will be on-hand to help distribute product during the community event.

The drive-thru pet food pantry event is part of the 19th Annual Purina PetCare Pride Day, a day of community service which provides the company the opportunity to address emerging community needs, particularly this year in light of the global pandemic.

