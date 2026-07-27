Pure Vita Labs Becomes an Official Partner of Canada's Pro Basketball League

Published on July 27, 2026 under Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) News Release







Toronto, ON - Today, the Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) welcomed Pure Vita Labs (PVL) as Official Partner of the CEBL for the 2026 Playoffs, bringing together two Canadian brands committed to supporting active lifestyles and high performance. Canadian-owned and made, PVL's new ISO CLEAAR product is the perfect play for CEBL fans who prioritize fitness, movement and healthy living.

"We're excited to partner with the CEBL and introduce ISO CLEAAR to basketball fans across Canada," said Jim McMahon, Founder and CEO, Fit Foods. "The league's energy, growing national audience and connection to active Canadians make it a natural fit for PVL. We look forward to bringing fans a refreshing new way to get their protein throughout the playoffs."

Together, the CEBL and PVL are powering playoff performance and fuelling basketball fans across Canada with a focus on at-game ISO CLEARR fan activations and pre-game training content featuring CEBL athletes. On CEBL social channels, ISO CLEAAR will present the CEBL's ISO Play of the Day, highlighting standout moments throughout the playoff run.

"The CEBL is built on performance, energy and inspiring Canadians to live active lifestyles," said Ty Mazereeuw, President and CEO, CEBL. "PVL is a Canadian-owned and Canadian-made brand that shares those values, making this a natural partnership as we head into the most exciting time of our season."

The CEBL's eighth season is in full swing as teams battle for playoff positioning ahead of the 2026 CEBL Playoffs, which tip off on August 6. Every game this season is streamed live on CBC Sports through CBC Gem, cbcsports.ca, and the CBC Sports YouTube channel, while select marquee regular season matchups, the Conference Finals and the CEBL Finals are broadcast nationally on CBC TV, bringing Canada's Pro Basketball League to fans across the country.

For the full 2026 CEBL schedule, visit cebl.ca/schedule, and ticket information for all CEBL games can be found at cebl.ca/tickets.







Canadian Elite Basketball League Stories from July 27, 2026

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