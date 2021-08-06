Puppets Best River Turtles in Home Finale

August 6, 2021 - Appalachian League (ApL) - Burlington Sock Puppets News Release







BURLINGTON, N.C. -The Sock Puppets capped off the home slate of their inaugural season by defeating the Pulaski River Turtles 6-5 on Thursday after taking the lead late in the game. The game was tied at five with Burlington batting in the bottom of the sixth, when Marshall Raper singled on a 2-2 count, scoring the deciding run.

The Sock Puppets earned the victory despite allowing Pulaski to score three runs in the sixth inning. Pulaski scored its runs on an error by Cameron Leary.

Pulaski got on the board in the first inning when Garrett Rice doubled on a 1-0 count, scoring one run.

The Sock Puppets pulled away for good with six runs in the sixth inning. Connor Butler got the scoring started in the sixth when he doubled on a 1-1 count, scoring one run, Caleb Farmer singled on the first pitch of the at bat, scoring one run, Mason Speaker singled on a 2-1 count, scoring one run, and Brenden Bell doubled on a 1-2 count, scoring two runs.

Chase Feiler was credited with the victory for the Sock Puppets. The right-handed hurler allowed two hits and no runs over two innings, striking out two and not walking a batter. Chase Johnson and AJ Ortiz followed Feller out of the bullpen and helped to close out the game in relief. Ortiz recorded the last three outs to earn the save for the Sock Puppets.

Paco Hernandez took the loss for Pulaski. Hernandez lasted five and two-thirds innings, allowing four hits and six runs while striking out three.

Luke Folsom started the game for the Sock Puppets. Folsom allowed four hits and two runs over four innings, striking out three.

Raper, Bell, Butler, Farmer, and Speaker all had one hit to lead the Sock Puppets.

The River Turtles racked up ten hits in the game. Evan Minarovic and Jackson Beaman all had multiple hits for the River Turtles. That concludes the home portion of the Sock Puppets 2021 schedule. They will hit the road to finish up the season on Friday and Saturday against Princeton.

• Discuss this story on the Appalachian League message board...





Appalachian League Stories from August 6, 2021

Puppets Best River Turtles in Home Finale - Burlington Sock Puppets

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.