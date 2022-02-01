Pulido Expected to Add Punch to '22 Rotation

February 1, 2022 - American Association (AA) - Sioux Falls Canaries News Release







SIOUX FALLS - The Sioux Falls Canaries are happy to announce the signing of RHP Joey Pulido.

"Joey Pulido is a guy I've been chasing for a few months now and I'm pumped to say he's going to be a Canary," said Sioux Falls manager Mike Meyer.

Pulido pitched collegiately at the University of Houston. He went 8-5 in two years with the Cougars, recording 42 strikeouts and a 3.98 ERA in 2017. He followed that up with an impressive 2018. The righty compiled 55 strikeouts and a 3.55 ERA.

The Toronto Blue Jays selected Pulido in the 32nd round of the 2018 MLB Draft. He pitched two seasons in affiliated baseball, reaching as high as AAA with the Buffalo Bison. He owns a 3.81 ERA in two seasons of MiLB action.

"Joey has a 3/4 arm slot and has a low 90's fastball, but his best pitch is his change up," said Meyer.

Pulido debuted on the independent circuit in 2021. Pitching for the Southern Illinois Miners, he quickly became one of the most effective relief men in the Frontier League. He picked up 10 saves and recorded a 1.70 ERA across 39 appearances (38 in relief). He walked just 12 in 47.2 innings.

"Joey dominated in the frontier league last year and will be transitioning into the rotation for us this year," said Meyer. "I believe Joey will become a star and a fan favorite the moment he toes the rubber in The Birdcage.

The Sioux Falls Canaries will open their 2022 home schedule May 20th vs. the Milwaukee Milkmen at The Birdcage. The team's full 100-game schedule is now available.

