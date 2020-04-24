Pulaski Yankees, United Way Announce Partnership for 2020 Season

PULASKI, Va. - The Pulaski Yankees and the United Way of Southwest Virginia are excited to announce a new partnership for the 2020 season. Through the multi-faceted partnership, the Pulaski Yankees will assist with fundraising and awareness efforts for the United Way of Southwest Virginia.

"When we first worked with the United Way at their Celebrity Bagging Event last November, I saw a great opportunity for a larger partnership between our organizations," said Pulaski Yankees General Manager. "Now more than ever is a time for us to refocus on our #CalfeeCares mission, and we are excited to work with the United Way of Southwest Virginia this season and beyond."

The United Way of Southwest Virginia will serve as the beneficiary of the second-annual Pulaski Yankees 5K scheduled to take place this summer. More information about the Pulaski Yankees 5K presented by Shelor Toyota will be announced later this spring as plans are adjusted in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The United Way will also be a community partner for the Pulaski Yankees Star Wars Night presented by Collision Plus on August 15.

"United Way is honored to be a recipient of the #CalfeeCares mission. We look forward to cheering on runners in July during the Pulaski Yankees 5K," said Mary Anne Holbrook, Director of Community Relations for United Way of Southwest Virginia. "We can't wait to enjoy a night of baseball with the Pulaski County Yankees supporting our mission. United we fight. United we win!"

In response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the United Way of Southwest Virginia has formed a regional advisory council comprised of donors to the fund, business and nonprofit organizations, and health and human service agencies to develop the response strategy for Southwest Virginia. This included the creation of the "COVID-19 Response Fund For Southwest Virginia" fundraiser on Facebook. Individuals wishing to donate can click here.

United Way of Southwest Virginia fights for the health, education and financial stability of every person in Southwest Virginia because they are the building blocks for a good quality of life. Through an initiative-based cradle-to-career approach, United Way of Southwest Virginia is creating sustainable solutions to address the challenges facing tomorrow's workforce. United Way convenes cross-sector partners to make an impact on the most complex problems in our region. Through collaboration with government, business, nonprofit and individuals, United Way innovates for positive, lasting social change. For more information about the United Way of Southwest Virginia, fans can visit unitedwayswva.org.

