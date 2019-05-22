Pulaski Yankees to Hold Dine on the Diamond Benefit Dinner July 9

PULASKI, Va. - As part of the organization's new Calfee Cares community relations initiative, the Pulaski Yankees will host Dine on the Diamond, a benefit dinner that presents fans an elegant and unique opportunity to meet the team and experience Calfee Park like never before. The event will feature a social hour, silent auction, plated dinner, and a meet-and-greet opportunity with Pulaski Yankees players on July 9th from 6:30 - 9:30pm. All proceeds from the event will benefit Friends of Calfee Park, the Pulaski Yankees 501(c)(3) non-profit.

Decorated tables will be set up on the infield clay, where fans will have the opportunity to dine with a Yankees player. Tables will be sold in full or by individual seat, seating nine fans and one player. A dinner provided by Al's on First will be served, with the menu as follows:

- Mixed Green Salad, Dinner Rolls, and Drinks

- Choice of Penne Pasta in Cream Sauce with Grilled Chicken or Shrimp Scampi with White Rice

- Steamed Vegetables and Roasted Red Bliss Potatoes

- Assortment of Seasonal Cakes

Prior to the meal, fans can participate in a social hour and silent auction featuring items donated from other Minor League Baseball teams and local businesses.

Tickets for Dine on the Diamond are $50 per seat. Fans and businesses may purchase an entire table (nine seats) for $400 and have the opportunity to display their company logo on the table. To purchase tickets, call (540) 980-1070 or visit pulaskiyankees.net.

The 2019 Pulaski Yankees season begins on June 18 at Johnson City. The Yankees home opener at Motor Mile Field at Calfee Park is Friday, June 21 vs. Bluefield. Individual game tickets, flex tickets, and season tickets are on sale now at pulaskiyankees.net, by phone (540-980-1070), or in office.

