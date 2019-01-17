Pulaski Yankees Introduce Small Business Advertising Package

January 17, 2019 - Appalachian League (ApL) - Pulaski Yankees News Release





PULASKI, Va. - The Pulaski Yankees today introduced a new small business package to provide local businesses with smaller advertising budgets an additional opportunity to partner with the team for the 2019 season.

"There are so many great small businesses and stores with local owners and operators in Pulaski County and the New River Valley," said Pulaski Yankees General Manager Betsy Haugh. "Our hope with this small business package is to appeal directly to these operators and build new relationships with some of the local shops that make our community the special place that it is."

The small business package includes two reserved season tickets and a choice of a concourse banner pack or a half-page program ad for $750, offering a discount of over 10% off the individual retail cost of these items.

"While we offer many affordable advertising options at Calfee Park, this package is designed and priced specifically to include a way for smaller business owners to attend games or share tickets with customers, while also offering a true advertising option through a banner pack or program ad," Haugh said.

Business owners and operators looking to secure a small business package can do so by calling (540) 980-1070, emailing info@pulaskiyankees.net, or visiting the Pulaski Yankees offices at Calfee Park Monday through Friday from 9am to 5pm. Information about additional advertising options with the Yankees can be found here.

Since 2015, the Pulaski Yankees have welcomed over 284,000 fans to Motor Mile Field at Calfee Park, including an Appalachian League record attendance of 91,226 fans during the 2018 season. The Pulaski Yankees are committed to providing a safe, fun, and friendly atmosphere in all aspects of Calfee Park and are dedicated to the growth of the community, fan enjoyment, and opportunities for development with sponsors.

"We know that success at Calfee Park begins and ends with the support of our community, and we are extremely appreciative of the love our fans and partners have shown the Pulaski Yankees over the past four seasons," Haugh said. "We look forward to developing many new relationships in the community this season, as well as continuing to strengthen our existing ones."

The 2019 Pulaski Yankees season begins on June 18 at Johnson City. The Yankees home opener at Motor Mile Field at Calfee Park is Friday, June 21 vs. Bluefield. Flex tickets and season tickets are on sale now by phone, in office, or at pulaskiyankees.net; individual game tickets will go on sale in April.

• Discuss this story on the Appalachian League message board...





Appalachian League Stories from January 17, 2019

Pulaski Yankees Introduce Small Business Advertising Package - Pulaski Yankees

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.