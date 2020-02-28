Pulaski Yankees Extend Partnership with American Cancer Society

PULASKI, Va. - The Pulaski Yankees and the American Cancer Society are excited to announce they have extended their partnership into the Yankees' 2020 season. The multi-faceted partnership began in 2019 and will include new events in the coming year.

"We are very excited to continue our partnership with the American Cancer Society's local office for Southwest Virginia and the Roanoke Valley," said Pulaski Yankees General Manager Betsy Haugh. "This partnership embodies the spirit of our Calfee Cares community relations plan to a T, and we're fortunate to have such a great local group to work with that does so much for those affected by cancer in our community."

The Yankees will be recognized as a Platinum Sponsor for Relay for Life of Wythe County, Relay for Life of Virginia's Blue Ridge (Roanoke), Relay for Life of Montgomery County, and Relay for Life of the New River Valley. Calf-E, the Yankees mascot, and members of the Pulaski front office staff will attend the Wythe County (May 15) and Montgomery County (June 5).

As part of this continued partnership, the Yankees and American Cancer Society will host three events at Motor Mile Field at Calfee Park in 2020. On June 23, the Yankees will again participate in Minor League Baseball's "Cover Your Bases" Sun Safety Initiative that is hosted league-wide in conjunction with MiLB Charities. Cover Your Bases scannables will be sold at the ballpark to raise money for the American Cancer Society on this night.

On August 21, the Yankees will recognize breast cancer survivors with Pink in the Park presented by LewisGale Sarah Cannon, the Cancer Institute of HCA Healthcare. Yankees players and coaches will wear special Pink in the Park warm up shirts that will be auctioned off to benefit the American Cancer Society. The American Cancer Society's Southeast Region will also serve as the Community Organization of the Night presented by the Pulaski County Chamber of Commerce.

New for 2020, the American Cancer Society will host Finish the Fight Against Breast Cancer at Calfee Park on Saturday, October 17. This family-friendly fun walk will bring together friends and family to remember and celebrate loved ones affected by breast cancer. Participants are determined to raise awareness and money to support the American Cancer Society's mission and save more lives than ever before from breast cancer.

"We have an amazing partnership with Betsy and the Pulaski Yankees and are very enthusiastic to grow that partnership in 2020. This relationship is extremely important to our local office and plays a vital role in helping us to continue with our life-saving mission across the New River Valley and Southwest Virginia," said Erika Newberry, Community Development Manager, American Cancer Society.

Last year, over 100 area businesses and organizations embraced Relay For Life events and the American Cancer Society's cause, helping our communities raise over $1 million to support the society's mission to save lives, celebrate lives, and lead the fight for a world without cancer. For more information, visit cancer.org.

