Pulaski Yankees Earn Top Sports Turf Ranking in Appalachian League

September 10, 2018 - Appalachian League (ApL) - Pulaski Yankees News Release





REDINGTON SHORES, Fla. - The Appalachian League today announced the Pulaski Yankees have earned the top sports turf ranking in the Advanced-Rookie League for the 2018 season. The rankings are based on data gathered and compiled by the Sports Turf Managers Association.

Pulaski earned top marks in 10 of 11 categories - preparation of field for game, overall playing surface, dirt areas, infield turf area, outfield turf area, home plate area, bullpen areas, warning track, pitchers mound, and professionalism of crew. The Burlington Royals were ranked first for field set-up for batting practice and infield practice, with the Royals finishing second overall in the rankings and in the top three in all but one category.

This is the second consecutive season in which the Pulaski Yankees have earned the top overall ranking in the Appalachian League. The Motor Mile Field at Calfee Park grounds crew is made up of three members - Brayden Morris, Gary Martin, and Michael Martin.

2018 Overall Rankings:

1. Pulaski

2. Burlington

3. Danville

4. Kingsport

5. Greeneville

6. Johnson City

7. Bluefield

8. Elizabethton

9. Princeton

10. Bristol

• Discuss this story on the Appalachian League message board...





Appalachian League Stories from September 10, 2018

Pulaski Yankees Earn Top Sports Turf Ranking in Appalachian League - Pulaski Yankees

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.