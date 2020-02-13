Pulaski Yankees Announce Calfee Park Upgrades, Seating Changes for 2020 Season

PULASKI, Va. - The Pulaski Yankees and Calfee Park Baseball are excited to announce the addition of over 800 seats to Motor Mile Field at Calfee Park for the 2020 season. The new seats come in the form of bleacher seating, with all 800 located in left field behind the PSK Party Deck. Work on the upgrades to the 85 year old ballpark will begin this month.

"These new seats and increased capacity will better allow us to accommodate the large crowds we have grown accustomed to on fireworks and theme nights, as well as when we have strong group attendance," said Pulaski Yankees General Manager Betsy Haugh. "We look forward to seeing these bleachers filled on Opening Night, June 22, as we welcome back Pulaski Yankees baseball and enjoy a post-game fireworks show."

With the addition of the new seats, there will also be changes to existing seating sections. Most notably, all seating along the third baseline that was previously General Admission (GA) will now become reserved as GA moves to the new bleacher seating. Additionally, access to the award-winning PSK Party Deck will now require a Party Deck GA ticket, granting access to drink rail or table seating available on a first come, first served basis.

Groups may now rent out the PSK Party Deck for Sunday - Wednesday games. Rental of the PSK Party Deck includes private use of the Party Deck for up to 70 guests. For more information on how to rent the PSK Party Deck, please call (540) 980-1070.

Ticket prices for the 2020 season will be as follows: $6 GA, $10 Party Deck GA, $10 Reserved, and $12 Club. Groups of ten or more may receive a $1 discount per ticket by purchasing in advance with a member of the Yankees Front Office staff. Senior citizens (65+) and military members will continue to receive a $1 discount on tickets.

To better serve fans, additional concessions points of sale will be added to the third base concourse and near the lower historic entrance to Calfee Park. More information on the concessions offerings for the 2020 is forthcoming, with new items to be added to the menu.

Additionally, fans will be able to move throughout the ballpark without having to use steps, as a ramp will be completed in left field near the PSK Party Deck and new bleacher seating to improve accessibility for fans.

"We've very excited to continue the wave of upgrades to Calfee Park and to share these renovations with our fans this season," said Haugh. "All of our ballpark upgrades are done with the goal of enhancing the fan experience, and we believe these renovations will do just that for the 2020 season and beyond."

Season tickets and flex packs are now on sale for the 2020 Pulaski Yankees season, which gets underway at Motor Mile Field at Calfee Park on June 22. Tickets can be purchased online at pulaskiyankees.net, by phone at (540) 980-1070, or in person at the Calfee Park offices. Individual game tickets will go on sale on April 1.

