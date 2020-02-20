Pulaski Yankees Announce 2020 Game Times

PULASKI, Va. - The Pulaski Yankees today announced game times for the 2020 season. All home games played at Motor Mile Field at Calfee Park during the team's 2020 campaign will begin at 6:30 p.m. with gates opening at 5 p.m.

"The baseball world is full of excitement and eager for Opening Day now that Spring Training is underway, and we echo both of those sentiments here in Pulaski," said Pulaski Yankees General Manager Betsy Haugh. "Setting our game times for the 2020 season means we are one step closer to baseball at Calfee Park."

Season tickets and flex packs are now on sale for the 2020 Pulaski Yankees season, which gets underway at Motor Mile Field at Calfee Park on June 22. Tickets can be purchased online at pulaskiyankees.net, by phone at (540) 980-1070, or in person at the Calfee Park offices. Individual game tickets will go on sale on April 1.

