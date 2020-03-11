Pulaski Yankees Announce 2020 Coaching Staff

March 11, 2020 - Appalachian League (ApL) - Pulaski Yankees News Release





PULASKI, Va. - The Pulaski Yankees today announced the coaching staff for the 2020 season, as assigned by the New York Yankees. Tyson Blaser will manage the defending Appalachian League East champions, assisted by pitching coach Gerardo Casadiego, hitting coach Kevin Martir.

Blaser enters his fourth season with the Yankees organization and his first in Pulaski. Blaser was on the Staten Island Yankees' staff in 2019 and with the GCL Yankees East in 2018 after joining the organization in 2017 as a coaching assistant with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. Blaser was signed by the Yankees as a non-drafted free agent in 2011 and played four seasons with the organization, batting .263/.347/.333 with 50R, 21 doubles, 1 HR and 48 RBI in 135 games.

Casadiego returns to Pulaski for his fourth consecutive season and his eighth overall in the Yankees organization. Casadiego served in the same role for the DSL Yankees 1 from in 2014 and 2015 and with the DSL Yankees 2 in 2016. Casadiego played over 10 minor league seasons with the Expos, Yankees, Rockies, and Orioles organizations.

2020 will mark Martir's first season in the Yankees organization after he spent 2019 as a development coach for the GCL Phillies East. Martir was selected by Houston in the 18th round of the 2015 First-Year Player Draft and played two seasons in the Astros organization, also spending time in the Brewers and Phillies organizations.

Strength and conditioning coach Ryan Williams, athletic trainer Manny Ozoa, video manager Davy Vartanian, and clubhouse manager Tim Cahilellis round out the 2020 staff.

Season tickets and flex packs are now on sale for the 2020 Pulaski Yankees season, which gets underway at Motor Mile Field at Calfee Park on June 22. Tickets can be purchased online at pulaskiyankees.net, by phone at (540) 980-1070, or in person at the Calfee Park offices. Individual game tickets will go on sale on April 1.

• Discuss this story on the Appalachian League message board...





Appalachian League Stories from March 11, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.