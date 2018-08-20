Pulaski Yankees Add Promotions to Final Homestand

August 20, 2018 - Appalachian League (ApL) - Pulaski Yankees News Release





PULASKI, Va. - The Pulaski Yankees have added additional promotions to their final regular-season homestand of the 2018 season. The Yankees will host Princeton Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday and Bluefield Friday in their final four home games of the summer.

On Tuesday August 21, the Yankees would like to thank the town and county employees for all their help in making the 2018 season at Calfee Park a success. As part of this thank you, Calfee Park would like to offer free admission to all town and county employees in Pulaski and Dublin. All employees who bring a valid work ID can receive two free general admission tickets.

The Yankees have also added a promotion to Thursday's game to congratulate all Volvo employees on a successful year of truck orders and sales. All employees from the Dublin-based plant can receive two (2) free general admission tickets with a Volvo ID.

Additionally, the Pulaski Yankees will expand their Taco Tuesday promotion to offer $1 tacos at all remaining home games.

Complete promotional line up:

Tuesday - Pulaski and Dublin Public Works Night, $1 Tacos

Wednesday - Agriculture Night presented by Farm Credit of the Virginias, $1 Tacos

Thursday - Thirsty Thursday, College Night, Volvo Night, $1 Tacos

Friday - Lee Landers bobblehead giveaway and pre-game ceremony, Fan Appreciation Night, $1 Tacos

For tickets and additional details regarding promotions, please visit pulaskiyankees.net or call (540) 980-1070.

• Discuss this story on the Appalachian League message board...





Appalachian League Stories from August 20, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.