Puerto Rican Winter League Propels Delgado to Washington

April 9, 2019





WASHINGTON, Pa. - The Wild Things announced today the signing of RHP Roberto Delgado for the 2019 season.

The 6'5 240 pound pitcher joined the Brewers organization after being selected in the 28th round of the 2017 MLB June Draft. Beyond his two professional seasons with the Helena affiliate, Delgado spent this past winter playing for the Gigantes de Carolina in Puerto Rico alongside Washington's JJ Fernandez.

Delgado led the Oklahoma City University program to a NAIA World Series appearance, behind a 10-2 record and struck out 97 batters in 80 innings of work with a 3.49 ERA. The Texas native made the transition to the bullpen with the Brewers and has made 31 appearances with Helena of the Pioneer League. He has totaled 52 innings and 34 strikeouts professionally, with 2018 being his best season posting a 2.73 ERA.

"Roberto is a worker with the size and stuff teams look for. He is a team focused individual who will give us options.", said General Manager Tony Buccilli. "I greatly appreciate his eagerness to compete here and I am confident we will get his 100%. We are looking to see him build on his success in Puerto Rico where he was one of the most promising arms", Buccilli stated.

The East Division Champions return to the field as they open the season Thursday, May 9 at River City, with the home opener slated for Friday, May 17 at Wild Things Park.

