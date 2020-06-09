PUCK OFF Shirts on Sale Now

June 9, 2020 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Peoria Rivermen News Release





Peoria, IL - The Peoria Rivermen announced Tuesday afternoon the club is accepting pre-orders for the new limited edition "PUCK OFF" T-Shirts. The deadline for ordering is Friday, June 19th.

In response to COVID-19, the Rivermen, along with all minor league teams across North America and beyond continue the fight with the Coronavirus in the hopes of returning to a new normal that includes play resuming when the time is right. These limited edition shirts will show your support for professional hockey in Peoria, while telling the Coronavirus to "PUCK OFF."

Shirts are available in sizes Youth Large-4XL. Fans can also choose up to four different colors (white, black, grey, blue). These limited edition Peoria Rivermen shirts are for sale starting at $18 and will ship two to three weeks following the June 19th deadline using USPS first class mail.

