Publix Field at Joker Marchant Stadium Named Best Ballpark in Grapefruit League for Second Year in a Row

Publix Field at Joker Marchant Stadium, spring training home of the Detroit Tigers, today was named the best Grapefruit League ballpark of 2020 in the annual Ballpark Digest Best of the Ballparks vote. Fans selected Publix Field at Joker Marchant Stadium over LECOM Park, spring home of the Pittsburgh Pirates, in the finals of a bracketed online competition at springtrainingonline.com and ballparkdigest.com.

This is the second year in a row that Publix Field at Joker Marchant Stadium has received this honor. In 2017, Publix Field was selected as the fans' choice for best High-A MiLB ballpark.

Publix Field at Joker Marchant Stadium opened in 1966 as the spring training home of the Detroit Tigers and has been renovated several times since, mostly recently in 2017. Part of the historic TigerTown training complex, Publix Field at Joker Marchant Stadium is now a state-of-the-art facility with the addition of outfield seating areas, premium group spaces and new administrative and training buildings. The Tigers and Lakeland have the longest active relationship between a club and spring training host city among all teams in Major League Baseball, dating back to 1934 (taking a break during WWII), with the Tigers playing first at Henley Field and then moving to what is now known as Publix Field at Joker Marchant Stadium. As the needs of MLB teams evolved and grew over the years, so did the scale and civic commitment to both TigerTown and Publix Field at Joker Marchant Stadium, culminating in a 2016-17 renovation that saw the addition of a 360-degree concourse, upgraded seating and new player facilities.

The Flying Tigers and Detroit Tigers would like to thank our fans for their support, and we look forward to seeing you at Publix Field at Joker Marchant Stadium in the near future.

