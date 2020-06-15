Prowlers Welcome Back Sage Cetrone

June 15, 2020 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Port Huron Prowlers News Release





The Port Huron Prowlers are proud to announce the selection of Sage Cetrone in the Federal Prospects Hockey League Dispersal Draft.

Cetrone was a member of the Prowlers last season, appearing in eight games and registering a goal and two assists. He was acquired by Port Huron from the Elmira Enforcers and subsequently traded to the Battle Creek Rumble Bees during the trade deadline. With Battle Creek, Cetrone scored a goal and notched three assists in three games.

Out of all the players available, Prowlers head coach Joe Pace knew Cetrone would have the most impact with the Prowlers coming into next season.

"Sage was a terrific depth player for us last season and always gave it his best, night in and night out. He's someone that will help boost our depth next season and bring more of a competitive nature to our team," Pace said. "We knew that if he was going to be available come our pick, he would be back in a red, black and white sweater."

Prior to last season, Cetrone played one season in the WSHL with the Ontario Avalanche where he tallied five goals and six assists in 15 games.

