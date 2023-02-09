Prowlers Transactions Update February 9, 2023

The Port Huron Prowlers have made multiple transactions over the past few weeks.

The Prowlers have placed forward Vincent Dekumbis on season-ending IR. He has returned home and will not return this season.

The Prowlers have released defenseman/forward Sam Williams. He has returned home for personal reasons and is not expected to return this season.

Forward Larri Vartiainen has also returned home for personal reasons. He is expected to return later this season.

Tory McLean, who was returned from loan on Jan. 21, has reported to the team and will be in the lineup this weekend. He's played 16 games with the Macon Mayhem in the SPHL and six ECHL games with the Savannah Ghost Pirates this season.

The Prowlers have signed 22-year-old defenseman Dylan Thackeray. Thackeray has been playing senior hockey with the Outlook Ice Hawks of the Sask Valley Hockey League.

Thackeray leads Ice Hawks defensemen with five goals, 17 assists and 22 points in 18 games this season. He's fourth on the team in assists and points.

Last year, Thackeray played at NCAA DIII Castleton University and put up three points in 13 games. That followed four seasons in the Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League split between the La Ronge Ice Wolves and Melville Millionaires. The White City, Saskatchewan native had 41 points in 113 games in his junior hockey career.

The Prowlers host the Binghamton Black Bears on Feb. 10 and 11 at McMorran Place. Tickets are available online at phprowlers.com/tickets or by calling the McMorran Box Office at 810-985-6166.

