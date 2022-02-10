Prowlers Trade Harney and Clouston to Delaware for Cangelosi

February 10, 2022 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Port Huron Prowlers News Release







In exchange for Forward Dan Cangelosi, the Port Huron Prowlers have traded Goalie Greg Harney and Defensemen Vaughn Clouston to the Delaware Thunder.

In ten games with the Thunder, Cangelosi had 14 points in ten games; Cangelosi has also spent time in the SPHL this season, most recently playing with Vermillion County.

With Harney gone, look for goalie Richard Shipman to take a giant leap the rest of the season as the coaches have been impressed with how he has played this season and believe he can only get better as we get towards the end of the season.

Head coach and GM Matt Graham had this to say about the trade "Cangelosi is a high-quality player. We were in a situation where we had too many D and Goalies, so to upgrade upfront like that will certainly make us a deeper team and help us down the stretch."

The Prowlers will be back in action against the Carolina Thunderbirds tomorrow night when they take them on in a home and home series. The Prowlers will play the Thunderbirds five times in the next two weeks. This is a massive opportunity for the Prowlers to move up in the standings.

To get tickets for all games for the rest of the season, contact the McMorran Box Office at (810)-985-6166. Or you can use the link on our website to purchase tickets.

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from February 10, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.