Prowlers Trade Goaltender Chris Paulin to Carolina

The Port Huron Prowlers have traded goaltender Chris Paulin to the Carolina Thunderbirds in exchange for cash considerations.

Paulin, entering his fifth season in the FPHL, spent two seasons with the Prowlers amassing a 17-10-0 record. His 2019-20 campaign was his best, recording a .917 save percentage and 3.31 goals-against average with two shutouts under his belt.

"It's unfortunate to see someone like that go," commented head coach Joe Pace. "When he's healthy, he's one of the best goalies in the league. It just came to a point that it was for the betterment of both parties to seek a new start."

Paulin will be returning to the Carolina Thunderbirds, where he spent the 2017-18 season. He was 6-5-0 in 11 appearances with the team that year.

The Port Huron Prowlers will be in action this weekend for a triple-header against the Elmira Enforcers. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday night, and 3:30 p.m. on Sunday. Tickets are available by calling the McMorran Arena box office at (810)-985-6166.

