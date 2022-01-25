Prowlers Trade for Hunt and Clouston

The Port Huron Prowlers have traded Yegor Nosov, who they got in a trade from Binghamton to the Carolina Thunderbirds in exchange for Defensemen Vaughn Clouston and Forward Chris Hunt.

Chris Hunt Is currently playing in the SPHL with the Macon Mayhem but in nine games with Carolina this season; he had 13 points. Hunt is also a Michigan native and played youth hockey in Port Huron.

This season, Vaughn Clouston has played in 11 games for Carolina and has 8 points. Clouston is also from Michigan. Clouston will join the Prowlers once he is done serving his suspension.

The Prowlers will be back in action this weekend in Columbus with two massive games and an excellent opportunity to climb up in the standings. The Prowlers will be back home the first weekend of February when they take on the Binghamton Black Bears in a three-game series. To get tickets contact the McMorran Box Office.

