Prowlers, Thunderbirds Clash for Final Time

January 4, 2024 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Port Huron Prowlers







No rest for the Prowlers as they finish their seven-games-in-nine-day stretch with a visit to Winston-Salem to face the Carolina Thunderbirds. Port Huron is still looking for its first win over Carolina this season.

The Prowlers are coming off of a mid-week sweep of the Mississippi Sea Wolves in Biloxi in the FPHL's first two games of 2024. Port Huron scored a season-high five goals in the second period, led by a goal and two assists from Matt Graham, to pick up a 6-3 win. The next night, the Prowlers controlled the game most of the way and got two goals and an assist from both Evan Foley and Tucker Scantlebury en route to a 5-2 victory. Makar Sokolov and Ian Wallace each added to their win column in net as Port Huron jumped ahead of Mississippi for third in the Continental Division at 10-10-3 with 31 points.

The Thunderbirds last played on New Year's weekend as they battled the Columbus River Dragons in a three-in-three. Alexander Jmaeff's hat trick helped Columbus stay one step ahead most of the first game and take a 5-3 win over a shorthanded Thunderbirds squad. The next night in Winston-Salem, the Dragons scored three unanswered, including two in the third, and edged Carolina 4-3. The final game of the series was back-and-forth the whole way and Dawson Baker notched the winner with under five to play to give the Thunderbirds a 5-4 win. Those two teams are tied atop the Continental with 47 points apiece and Carolina holds the tiebreaker at 17-5-0.

SEASON SERIES (CAROLINA LEADS 4-0)

Dec. 1 @ Carolina: Thunderbirds 4, Prowlers 1

Dec. 2 @ Carolina: Thunderbirds 3, Prowlers 2 (OT)

Dec. 3 @ Carolina: Thunderbirds 5, Prowlers 3

Dec. 16 @ Port Huron: Thunderbirds 3, Prowlers 1

LAST MEETING

Carolina took another low-scoring affair between these teams on Port Huron's teddy bear toss night. Jan Salak and Gus Ford scored power play goals for the Thunderbirds while Dalton Jay got the one for the Prowlers. Jacob Schnapp hit the empty net for a 3-1 final.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Prowlers - Austin Fetterly (F/D) - Filling in both forward and defense roles, Fetterly has points in four of his last five games including a goal and an assist in Mississippi.

Thunderbirds - Gus Ford (F) - Ford was just named the FPHL's player of the month after 22 points in 12 December games. His 20 goals are second in the league.

STAT CENTRAL

The Thunderbirds are responsible for 2 of the 4 games the Prowlers have failed to score more than one goal...The Prowlers got goals from 9 different players in their last series with Mississippi

SERIES SCHEDULE

Jan. 5, 7:35 P.M. at Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Annex (Winston-Salem, NC)

Jan. 6, 6:05 P.M. at Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Annex (Winston-Salem, NC)

Both games will be aired live on the PHP Network YouTube channel.

