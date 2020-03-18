Prowlers Thank Fans

March 18, 2020 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Port Huron Prowlers News Release





Due to the growing impact of the COVID-19 virus, the FPHL has cancelled the remainder of the 2019-2020 FPHL season.

The Port Huron Prowlers would like to thank their fans for all their support over the last few months and for making the fifth year of Prowlers Hockey one the players will never forget.

The Prowlers finished second in the Western Division with a record of 28-14-4-0 and were gearing up for a first-round playoff matchup with the Danville Dashers. With the additions of the high powered rookies and the return of the veteran skaters from the SPHL, the Prowlers were set to be the best team in the league.

Prowlers head coach Joe Pace knows that the Prowlers were a force to be reckoned with and the team was backed by the best fans in the league.

"We gained so much chemistry through our practices and built such a great roster here in Port Huron. Having Robertson, Nippard and Stoia come back really put us over the top and we were excited to hit the ice again as a team," Pace said. "It is very unfortunate this group won't be able to play together this year. Since we have the best fans in the league, we know they will continue to support us and they'll be back next year, ready to root us on."

Information regarding season ticket holders, flex tickets sold and single game ticket exchange will be available in the days to follow.

Once again Prowlers fans, thank you for all your support and we can't wait to see you again for the start of the 2020-2021 FPHL season!

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from March 18, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.