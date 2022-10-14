Prowlers Take Season Opener from Rockers

The Port Huron Prowlers became the first FPHL team in the win column for the 2022-23 season when they defeated the Motor City Rockers 3-2 at Big Boy Arena in Fraser, Michigan on Oct. 13, 2022. Dalton Jay broke the tie with under four minutes to play to give Port Huron the win in the first Battle of I-94 contest.

Joseph Deveny scored the first goal of the FPHL season with four minutes to play in the first period when he took a pass from Austin Fetterly and one-timed a shot that beat Trevor Babin from in tight. Deveny added to the scoring in the second period when he tapped home a cross-crease pass from Larri Vartiainen to extend the Prowlers' lead.

Motor City looked to answer before the second intermission when Josh Colten fired a back-door pass from Dante Suffredini but Danick Rodrigue stretched out his glove to make a save-of-the-year candidate in his professional hockey debut. Rodrigue finished the game with 40 saves and his first pro win.

The Rockers battled back just over six minutes into the third when Brad Reitter tipped home a power-play goal for the first tally in franchise history. 35 seconds later, Derek Makimaa blasted a loose puck through a maze of bodies and past Rodrigue to tie the score and send the fans into a frenzy.

The deadlock remained until Matt Graham found Jay sneaking to the back door on a rush. The easy tap-in for Jay restored the Prowlers' lead for good. It wasn't an easy finish for the Prowlers, however, as Rodrigue had to come up with another game-saving stop on Makimaa who found himself on a mini breakaway.

Alex Johnson picked up two assists on the evening, including the secondary helper on the game-winning goal.

Babin took the loss after the 34-save performance for Motor City.

The Prowlers and Rockers move things to McMorran Place on Oct. 14 for the Prowlers' home opener. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:05 PM.

