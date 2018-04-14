Prowlers take Game One in Overtime

The playoffs bring a different brand of Hockey. The players play harder, the coaches get more animated fans are on their toes from start to finish. Round 1 game 1 of the FHL playoffs

between the Prowlers and the Dashers brought all of that and more.

The first period started with a bang as the home team Dashers, fully healthy and fully loaded started the scoring with a pass from Ahmed Mahfouz to Justin Levac in the slot to back it in past

Michael Santaguida to make the score 1-0. Just four minutes later Sean Reynolds would also take a pass into the slot to get it past the outstretched glove of Santaguida to make it 2-0 Dashers.

The Prowlers wouldn't go down so easily in the first with Matt Graham scoring with only over a minute left to make to score 2-1 going into the second. Matt Graham would score again to begin

the second period to knot it up at 2 all with 10 minutes left in the period.

The second period scoring would not end there, The Mahfouz/Levac connection would go again with the same shot same scenario to make it 3-2. Only 2 minutes later on a power play Mahfouzsent a pass to Levac who sent a slap shot towards Santaguida. The shot bounced off of Jimmy Soper to make the score 4-2 Dashers.

The Prowlers answered back under a minute later when former Dasher Jonathon Juliano would take a pass from Matt Graham would send a wrister past Matt Kaludis to end the period with a score of 4-3.

The third period would see one lone goal and it came from Juliano rebounding his own shot to put it in past Kaludis' outstretched leg to tie the game up and send us into sudden death overtime.

At only 27 seconds into overtime Matt Kaludis found himself fending off 2 attackers that got the better of him when Matt Robertson took a pass from Austin Daae to put the puck over Kaludis to give Port Huron the victory and one step closer to the finals.

These teams will play again in Port Huron tomorrow evening for game 2 and again in Port Huron for game 3 if necessary.

