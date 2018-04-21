Prowlers Take Game 1 of the Finals

Port Huron, MI - The battle for the Commissioner's Cup is underway, and the Port Huron Prowlers held serve on Friday night. They bested the Watertown Wolves, 5-0 in Game 1 of the best-of-five series in front of 1,175 happy fans at McMorran Arena.

Jonathon Juliano tipped in a Joe Pace, Jr. shot at 14:08 of the first period, but the game would remain tight for the first two periods.

Matt Robertson extended the Prowlers lead to 2-0 at the 15:39 mark of the second period, pouncing on a loose puck in front of Wolves netminder Cody Karpinski and lifting it high into the net.

Port Huron pulled away in the third, taking advantage of special teams. The penalty killers struck first, with a Branden Parkhouse shorthanded goal at 2:28 of the frame. During a five minute power play midway through the period, Austin Daae struck for a pair of goals at 11:13 and 13:54. Daae finished with three points, also earning an assist, while Branden Parkhouse and Matt Robertson each picked up a goal and three assists in the win.

Michael Santaguida turned aside 28 shots for his first career shutout, earning the 1st Star of the Game. Karpinski stopped 39 of the 44 shots flung in his direction.

Game 2 of the series is Saturday night at 7:30 PM in Port Huron.

