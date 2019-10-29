Prowlers Take First Two Games in OT against Hat-Tricks

The Port Huron Prowlers spoiled the Danbury Hat-Trick's franchise opening weekend, defeating the Hat-Tricks in both contests in overtime.

Prowlers center Matt Graham handed the Prowlers their first win of the season 5-4 on Friday night when he tipped home a pass from defenseman Larri Vartiainen just 30 seconds into the overtime frame.

With 3:52 remaining in the third period, Danbury converted on the power play giving them a 4-3 lead. The Prowlers were able tie the game less than a minute later when rookie defenseman Matt Stoia wristed a shot past Hat-Tricks netminder Nick Niedert.

Forward Dalton Jay was credited with a power play goal after Hat-Tricks defenseman Kruz Listmayer knocked in a loose puck off his glove into the net. Jay tallied another goal and Matt Robertson scored in the contest as well.

On Saturday night, Matt Robertson registered a hat-trick against Danbury when he scored his third goal in overtime. Scoring 39 seconds into overtime, he would give the Prowlers their second win of the season by a score of 4-3.

Danbury would strike first, just over a minute into the first period on a goal from Steve Mele. But with 50 seconds left in the frame, Robertson would even the score.

Robertson would tie the game at three in the third period on the power play a minute after a Danbury power play goal from Vladyslav Gavrik put the Hat-Tricks ahead.

In the second period of the game, both special teams skated for 12 straight minutes when a total of seven penalties were committed, four by the Prowlers and three by the Hat-Tricks.

Among the mayhem, Austin Fetterly scored his first goal of the season on one of the power plays during the second frame.

Player/Assistant Coach Matt Graham manned the helm for Port Huron this weekend with Head Coach Joe Pace currently serving a suspension of five games. Graham was happy with the team's overall performance.

"The weekend went well. We do have to work on some things but it's the beginning of the year so everyone has to work on some parts of their games," Graham commented. "But overall, we are pleased with the outcome and are now getting ready for next Friday."

Head Coach Joe Pace was able to watch his teams performance as well and is excited to see what they can do for the rest of the season.

"I think the team played great. I was super surprised to see them using our systems so early in the year. Everything we talked about throughout training camp, they were using and utilizing to our advantage," Pace said. "I loved the forecheck and how we played defensively, but we definitely have stuff to work on. I look forward to the mound we have to climb to win a championship this year."

The Prowlers will face the Watertown Wolves this weekend on November 1st and 2nd. Puck drop for both games is set for 7:30 PM.

By: Jeremy Skiba

