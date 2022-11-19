Prowlers Swept by Columbus

The Port Huron Prowlers fell to the Columbus River Dragons 5-3 on Nov. 19 to close out a five-game road trip. Port Huron finished the stretch away from McMorran Place with a 2-2-1 record.

Kirk Underwood got the scoring started late in the first period and was followed shortly after by Jacob Kelly. That gave the River Dragons a 2-0 lead through one period of play.

Columbus extended the lead early in the second with two goals within the first 2:34 of the frame to balloon the lead to four.

Port Huron responded later in the period. Adam Heinzl tapped in his first career FPHL goal during a four-on-four stretch and Dalton Jay beat Breandan Colgan through the five hole to cut the deficit in half.

Tucker Scantlebury potted a rebound on the power play to bring the Prowlers within one early in the third but hit the crossbar later in the period on a potential game-tying chance. That's as close as Port Huron got.

Paul Fregeau hit the empty net for his second of the game with less than a second remaining to seal the deal.

The Prowlers were limited to six shots in each the first and third periods and finished with 28 for the game. Danick Rodrigue made 35 saves in the loss.

Alex Storjohann had two assists for Columbus while Colgan made 25 saves to remain undefeated this season.

Port Huron returns home for a post-Thanksgiving series with Binghamton on Nov. 25 and 26. Puck drop on Friday is scheduled for 7:05 P.M. while Saturday will be a 6:05 P.M. start as it's Casey's Kids Zone night.

