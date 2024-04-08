Prowlers Sweep Zydeco Win 4-2

April 8, 2024 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Baton Rouge Zydeco News Release







Baton Rouge LA - The Baton Rouge Zydeco played Port Huron Prowlers Saturday night in the Raising Cane's River Center. The Prowlers defeated Zydeco in a 4-2 win for the Prowlers.

In the first period, Port Huron and Baton Rouge battled for half of the period. 10 minutes into the period the Prowler's Tristin Simm scored making this his 14th goal of the season. Port Huron attempted scoring more shots than the Zydeco resulting in another Prowlers goal. The Prowlers take the lead finishing the period with a 2-0 lead.

In the second period, they had an aggressive start where the Prowlers took advantage of Vincent Dekumbis to score, increasing their lead to 3-0. Zydeco's goalie John Moriarty made an incredible save to shut down another Prowler goal attempt. Zydeco made several shots but they were unable to connect with the net. By the end of the period, the Prowlers continued to have the lead as Zydeco had not made a goal.

The last period had an early Zydeco power play making their first goal from Noah Robinson. Another Zydeco power play followed right after the scored goal where Noah Robinson scored once more. Baton Rouge increased their lead but Port Huron scored finishing the game with a 4-2 score.

Baton Rouge Zydeco's next game is April 11th at 7:30 in the Raising Cane's River Center.

