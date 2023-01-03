Prowlers Sweep Season Series with Sea Wolves

The Port Huron Prowlers remained undefeated at Raising Cane's River Center after a 6-4 win over the Mississippi Sea Wolves on Jan. 2. The Prowlers also completed the season sweep of the Sea Wolves.

It took a while to find the first goal of the game but Port Huron got it on the power play with under two minutes to play in the opening period. Sam Marit split the Mississippi defense and beat Blake Weyrick to make it 1-0 after one.

Matt Graham doubled the advantage early in the second after picking off an outlet pass from Joe Pace a few feet in front of the Sea Wolves' net. Daniel McKitrick got one back later in the period to make it 2-1.

Liam Freeborn and Eric Melso traded goals in the final three minutes and the Prowlers headed into the second intermission with a 3-2 lead.

Trevor Finch knotted the score at three 1:18 into the third period. It stayed that way until Joe Deveny found a rebound and reached around Weyrick to deposit it into the cage.

Mississippi tied things up again when Matt Caranci picked the corner over Wyatt Hoflin's shoulder just over two minutes later.

The game was tied until when, with under two minutes to go, Dan Chartrand threw a puck on net that hit Graham heading to the net for the game-winner. Freeborn noticed his second of the game with an empty netter. Fists flew after the empty-net goal resulting in multiple players getting early trips to the showers.

Freeborn and Graham had three points apiece while Marit and Austin Fetterly each had two. Hoflin got credit for 12 saves.

Pace had three assists while McKitrick added three points for Mississippi. Weyrick was credited with 14 saves.

Next up for the Prowlers is a trip to Binghamton on Jan. 6 and 7. Both games begin at 7 P.M. and will be available live on the Port Huron Prowlers YouTube channel.

