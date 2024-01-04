Prowlers Sweep Sea Wolves

The Port Huron Prowlers opened up 2024 with a mid-week sweep of the Mississippi Sea Wolves following a 5-2 win in Biloxi on Jan. 3. Evan Foley and Tucker Scantlebury led the way with two goals and an assist apiece.

The Sea Wolves got into penalty trouble early with three minor penalty calls in the first two minutes of the game. Brandon Picard made them pay with a one-timer from the top of the left-wing faceoff circle on a five-on-three advantage.

Justin Barr tied the game up later in the first, tapping home a pass in the front of the crease from Dmitry Kuznetsov.

Tempers flared in the second with both teams getting involved in battles after whistles. Shortly after Port Huron killed off a penalty late in the frame, Evan Foley came down the right-wing side on the two-on-one and snapped a short side shot past Joseph Sheppard to make it 2-1.

The Prowlers made it 3-1 less than two minutes into the third when Tucker Scantlebury walked down the left-wing half wall and put the puck towards the net. It appeared to be deflected by Dan Chartrand standing at the top of the crease but the goal was credited to Scantlebury. Either way, Port Huron took the first multi-goal lead of the night.

The Prowlers went back to the power play and after having his first shot blocked and his second attempt stuffed by Sheppard, Sam Marit worked around the net and found Foley in front for the captain's second of the night.

Dalton Anderson put home a rebound to pull Mississippi within two with just over five to play but Scantlebury hit the empty net to seal the deal.

Things boiled over one more time before the end of the game, resulting in early exits for Richard Pinkowski and Sea Wolves associate head coach Joe Pace Sr. The Prowlers take five of six games in the season series.

Foley was the first star and Scantlebury the second with their three-point nights. Six other Prowlers also found the scoresheet. Ian Wallace made 33 saves in the win.

Barr finished with a goal and an assist and was the third star of the game for the second-straight night. Sheppard stopped 32 shots and took the loss.

The Prowlers finish their seven-games-in-nine-day stretch with a pair of games in Winston-Salem against the Carolina Thunderbirds on Jan. 5 and 6. Both will be streamed live on the PHP Network.

