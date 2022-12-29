Prowlers Sweep Mammoth

The Port Huron Prowlers took down the Elmira Mammoth 5-3 on Dec. 28 at First Arena to sweep their two-game series. This game was much tighter than Monday's affair.

The Mammoth got the scoring started when Mo Levac converted on the rush. That gave Elmira its first lead of the series which they took into the break.

The Port Huron power play got going in the second period to get the lead. Liam Freeborn walked through the right-wing circle after a zone entry and snapped a shot past Richard Shipman to tie things at one. Freeborn was the catalyst of another power-play goal as he took a shot from the point right off a faceoff that Matt Graham deflected home. That gave the Prowlers their first lead of the game and they kept pushing.

Just 1:22 later, Dan Chartrand found Tucker Scantlebury driving the crease and he tapped in the feed to make it 3-1. Then, with just over a minute to play in the frame, Gino Mini's shot hit traffic in the high slot, but Larri Vartiainen found the loose puck and gave it to Joe Deveny who ripped a one-timer that made it 4-1 Port Huron heading into the third. Deveny was named the first star of the game.

Elmira didn't go away in the final period, however. Nick Gullo made good on a Mammoth power play, making it 4-2 just 29 seconds into the third. Elmira continued to make things interesting when Kyle Stevens made it a one-goal game with still more than half the period to play. Joe Noonan and the Prowlers' defense stood strong, however, and Dalton Jay hit the empty net to seal the deal and extend his point streak to 20 games.

With the win, the Prowlers record their third sweep of the season. Freeborn was the game's second star with a goal and two assists. Graham was the third star with a goal and an assist as he pulled one point shy of 400 in his FPHL career. Noonan finished with 32 saves on 35 shots in the win.

Gullo had a goal and an assist and Parker Moskal chipped in two assists for Elmira. Shipman had a much better outing but still took the loss in a 30-save performance.

The Prowlers have little time to rest as they return to Michigan for a home-and-home with the Motor City Rockers on Dec. 30 and 31. Puck drop at McMorran on Friday is set for 7:05 P.M. while Saturday's affair in Fraser will begin at 2:30 P.M. Both games will be live on the Port Huron Prowlers YouTube channel.

