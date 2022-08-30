Prowlers Sign Trio

The Prowlers have added forwards Jonathan Giancotti and Nick Coleman and defenseman/forward Christian Marion.

Giancotti spent last season in Sweden's third division with Varberg HK. He finished tied for second on the team with 15 assists and added eight goals for 23 points in 29 games.

"He played with some good junior programs and got a taste of professional hockey in Sweden last season," said Prowlers general manager and head coach Matt Graham. "We're looking to add to a solid forward group. It'll be nice to see how he fits in here."

Last year was the first in Europe for the Laval, Quebec native. After a year in the Northern Ontario Junior Hockey League (NOJHL), Giancotti put up 11 points in 12 games with the Slave Lake IceDogs of the Greater Metro Junior A Hockey League (GMHL). He then added six points in six playoff games.

"I'm really excited about this opportunity and I'm looking forward to playing in Port Huron and showing people what I can bring to the organization night in and night out," Giancotti said. "I can't wait to get started."

In 2021-22, Coleman played his second season for Opole HK in Poland's second division. The Burks Falls, Ontario native played 16 games and finished second on the team in assists with 17 and third in points with 24.

"He's a young player who spent the last two seasons overseas in Poland," Graham said. "I'm slightly familiar with that league over there and, for him to put up the numbers that he did, it'll be nice to see how that translates back to the North American style of play."

The 20-year-old had 26 points in 21 games in his first season with Opole in 2020-21. This came after his final junior year split between the NOJHL with the Powasson VooDoos and the Provincial Junior Hockey League (PJCHL) with the Hunstville Otters.

"I'm just excited for the opportunity to work hard, get better as a player and meet the boys," Coleman said. "It's a new chapter in my career and I can't wait to get it started."

Marion last played in 2020-21 with Maryville University in the ACHA Division II. He dressed for 12 games and picked up three assists and 12 penalty minutes.

"His ability to play forward and defense will prove to be a valuable asset, especially at this level," Graham said. "He comes from a good program at Maryville University. I'm excited to see what he can bring."

Before heading to Maryville in 2020, the 6'1" Rochester, New York native played a couple of games at Waldorf University after completing a junior career that included time in three USPHL divisions with three organizations.

"I'm very excited to have signed with Port Huron," Marion said. "I have heard great things about the city and the Prowler fans. Looking forward to a great season with the team and excited to get started in October."

The Prowlers' home opener is now Oct. 14 against the Motor City Rockers. Early bird pricing on season tickets is still available at the McMorran box office until Aug. 31. Fans can purchase tickets in person, by calling 810-985-6166, or by visiting phprowlers.com/season-memberships.

